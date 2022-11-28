The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Alexandrina Council have announced stage two of the $10.4 million Goolwa Oval project

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes said he's excited by the upgrades at Goolwa Oval and can't wait to see the project completed. Picture, Matt Welch.

Alexandrina Council have announced that stage two of the $10.4 million Goolwa Oval Recreational Precinct Master Plan will begin in late 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.