Alexandrina Council have announced that stage two of the $10.4 million Goolwa Oval Recreational Precinct Master Plan will begin in late 2022.
With a detailed design of sports field lighting installation and open space clearance for tennis, netball courts and cricket practice nets, stage two of the project is set to kick off in December 2022.
Heading into early 2023 a new LED scoreboard, new goal posts and rear of goal netting will be installed in readiness for the 2023 sporting season.
Alexandrina Council chief executive officer (CEO) Nigel Morris said that the oval upgrades is wonderful news for the town.
"This is fantastic that the next stage of the Goolwa Oval Recreational Precinct is commencing as it improves the sporting facilities for our community," Mr Morris said.
"The additions will provide the capacity for more of the community to use the precinct for concurrent activities across different sports and at night.
"The total cost of the project is $10.4 million."
Mid-year 2023 new tennis and netball courts, cricket practice nets, spectators shelters and storage facilities will formalise the precinct upgrade followed by the new relocated Lions Book Shed.
Late 2023 a new public toilet facility and continued landscaping for the oval grounds will complement the new sporting facilities for the future of Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct.
