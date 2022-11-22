MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, November 27, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
ON SONG
Big Hymn Sing
Sunday, November 27, Church of Christ, 11 Seaview Rd, Victor Harbor, 2pm-4pm, special guest Haydn Jones, relax and enjoy singing your favourite hymns, afternoon tea provided.
FRUITY DELIGHT
Strawberry Season Opener
Harvest the Fleurieu, 2256 Victor Harbor Rd, Mount Compass, 11am-3pm, food trucks, live music, PYO strawberries, bouncy castle and face-painting.
QUILTING FUN
Inman Quilters
Tuesday, November 29, 10.30am-2.30pm, Inman Valley Memorial Hall. Friendship group, machine and hand quilting, hand crafts, workshops, bi-annual exhibition, all welcome.
MUSICAL DELIGHT
International Day of People with Disabilities Concert
Friday, December 2, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 10am-2pm, live music, DJ, solo artists, band, $5 entry, classic cars on show, all welcome, phone 8555 0791.
FESTIVE SEASON
Christmas Tree Festival
Friday, Dec 2, 6pm-9pm; Saturday, Dec 3; 10am-9pm, Sunday, Dec 4, 11am -2pm. Saint Augustine's Anglican Church, Burke Street, Victor Harbor. Fun for all the family, gold coin donation, proceeds to Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Mt Compass Community Christmas Market
Friday, December 2, 22 Victor Harbor Rd, Mt Compass, 4pm-8pm, local stores and produce, handicraft items, children activities, Santa, carols.
STAY SAFE
Cyber Crime Prevention with SAPOL
Friday, December 2, 2.30-3.30pm, Victor Harbor Library, Probationary Constable J Moschis will pass on tips and tricks to improve your cyber security. Book for the free program on the library website.
Quiz Night
Zest Theatre Group fundraiser
Saturday, December 3, 6.30pm for 7pm start, Lutheran Centre, Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor, silent auctions, table games, byo snacks and drinks. Adults $15, under 11 $10, max 8 people per table, bookings phone 0412 482 350.
