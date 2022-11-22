Allis and Ryan Sherry, together with their families, returned from Adelaide on November 11, having attended an awards night for Harvest the Fleurieu's commendation as a leading business in the field of mental health and wellbeing.
In June, Allis, who is the operations manager at Harvest the Fleurieu, got a call to say the business was a finalist for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, the first category of its kind across the South Australian Premier's annual Food and Beverage Industry Awards.
"We were travelling in the UK at the time, it was a complete shock," she said.
"I had to return to Adelaide to undergo a three-person panel interview, that was pretty nerve-wracking."
The Awards recognise excellence across a broad range of hospitality industries in the state and this year, the addition of a tenth category - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award - aimed to spotlight the need for greater awareness of mental health in the workplace and to reward businesses which recognised and supported their employees.
"I think the award is really about breaking the stigma around mental health in the workplace, its to start a conversation between employees and employers," Ms Sherry said.
Since opening the market store in 2016, Harvest the Fleurieu has worked hard to develop a safe workplace culture of talking openly about mental health and supporting employees through difficult times.
"I never want my employees to feel like they have to plaster on a smile and get through the day," Ms Sherry said.
"It's really important they want to be here and to feel supported, just like I do."
Since inheriting the role of operations manager a year ago, the company has put in place some policies and changes that work to support employees with their mental health, such as morning toolbox meetings.
"This is a chance for all employees to share how they're going, it was especially important during Covid and the lockdowns," Ms Sherry said.
"We've seen a real change in our workplace, we talk about our mental health a lot more openly and its no longer taboo."
Harvest the Fleurieu is a 100 per cent family-owned business with 84 partners and suppliers across South Australia.
"We are a family and we want our employees coming into the business to feel like family too - we are a local business, supporting local businesses, so that's a really important part of our ethos," Miss Sherry said.
Harvest the Fleurieu has long been looking at ways to reduce the stigma around mental health, mostly out of necessity.
"Directing, owning your own business and farming the land can put such a lot of pressure on workers, so its really important to feel supported through peaks and troughs - just because you don't have an injury that someone can see, doesn't mean its not there," Ms Sherry said.
"We really hope this award will start the conversations needed across other businesses too, so they can make changes that need to be made - hopefully in five years, the industry would have made leaps and bounds."
