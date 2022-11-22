The Times

Harvest the Fleurieu reap rewards for their work to break the stigma of mental health in the workplace

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
November 22 2022
Harvest the Fleurieu operations manager Allis Sherry with the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award of this year's South Australian Premier's Food and Beverage Industry Awards.

Allis and Ryan Sherry, together with their families, returned from Adelaide on November 11, having attended an awards night for Harvest the Fleurieu's commendation as a leading business in the field of mental health and wellbeing.

