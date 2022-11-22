Hail damage has devastated local strawberry farmers across the Fleurieu region and recent storms across the peninsula look to bring berry prices up, as growers and suppliers scramble to make ends meet during what should be peak season.
Farmer and chairperson of Berry Growers South Australia, Ryan Sherry said "80 per cent of our 1.5 million strawberry plants are damaged this year, the strawberry is particularly vulnerable to hail damage because the fruit rots on the plant."
"Initially, you don't see hail damage on the flower, but then as the berry grows it becomes more obvious," he said.
Impacts of recent heavy rain, flash flooding, hail and wind have had a large impact on berry crops across the hills region in South Australia and suppliers to some of the bigger chains.
"Chatting with local growers, we are one of the lucky ones," Mr Sherry said. "The first bout of hail passed over and didn't really effect us, but the second hailstorm was pretty bad."
"We are lucky in that a large percentage of our business is pick your own (PYO), so it's not such a problem, pickers will go through and eat whatever they can find because they taste amazing, but for shop-front quality people want the perfect punnet, so hail damage isn't good," he said.
"We haven't put our prices up for years, this season we have had to do a small increase, just to cover costs of stickers and punnets, its hard to explain that to customers, but we are just trying to cover costs," Mr Sherry said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
