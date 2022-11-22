A new South Coast Public Transport Survey is currently underway and Fleurieu Peninsula community members are being urged to have their say to help improve the transport system within the region.
Beginning on November 14 and ending in late December, the Regional Development Australia Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island (RDA AHFKI), with support of local government partners, is undertaking a comprehensive study of the region's public transport system.
It comes off the back of the RDA 2019 study and the conclusion the Fleurieu Peninsula's transport region was considered inadequate, based on the stakeholder and community feedback survey.
Complaints in the 2019 survey showed community members were frustrated with the lack of unavailable services, fare inequity, poor quality information, and several other problems.
RDA AHFKI director of regional development, Steve Shotton said it was important for the community to take the opportunity to voice their opinions so changes could be made for the future.
"In the 2022 survey responses, just over half so far are in the over 65 age bracket," Mr Shotton said.
"We'd love to see younger cohorts participating in the survey.
"There's two critical parts to planning public transport. Competing with a private car and change overs.
"If the public transport doesn't have a competitive and fast time frame along with being comfortable, if it's taking twice as long for riders to get to their destination, it's a significant barrier to people.
"Changeovers can be a disincentive if you're getting up off your seat on the bus and taking another seat on another mode of transport, people will have a disincentive using that service as well.
"The 2019 survey showed that a couple of key recommendations for the South Coast were regular services between 7am-7pm, every hour between Victor Harbor and Seaford.
Mr Shotton said the other important recommendation was local connectivity.
"That's the focus of this survey. If people know there's a bus coming every half hour, you don't need to check the timetable, the most you'll wait is 30 minutes, that encourages patronage," he said.
"The other option is an on demand service and I know there's one on the coast already, but it has shortcomings.
"Booking by phone isn't convenient, some may still like to do that, but a majority of the population would prefer an app.
"We've had a successful app roll out in Mount Barker. We know in the hills there's been some great investments and announcements aligned with our recommendations, but on the Fleurieu it's been crickets.
"This survey is to generate a bit more momentum and refresh interest in the topic.
"We can then approach the government and let them know this is what the people think, it's inline with the 2019 survey and in three years not enough has changed down on the coast.
"We want to seem some change, but people need to take part. That's key to this being a success."
The Times hit the streets of Victor Harbor and asked several community members their thoughts on the current public transport available in town.
Jo (81) and Sandy (80) Vanderstoop, of McCracken, said they would like to see an Adelaide Metro Service rolled out in Victor Harbor, because it was more cost-effective and because there were many elderly people living in Victor Harbor who needed to make similar medical appointments in the city.
"We currently use a system called Medilink, it costs $40 per person return fare and it comes to our door, so it's more practical than the LinkSA service," Ms Vanderstoop said.
Victor Harbor resident Jill Wright said a metro service would be more affordable and adaptable.
"We used to catch LinkSA, but it got too difficult with my husband's wheelchair, having to offload the wheelchair from the car and onto the bus, plus it's an expensive service - now we just drive to Flinders Medical Centre," she said.
"I would really like to see an affordable Adelaide Metro service in Victor Harbor, we would definitely use it," Jill said.
Victor Harbor community member Jeremy Poneroy said he used the Link service available, but would prefer a metro service rolled out in the area.
"The Link service wasn't too difficult to use, you could just take your cash on there, but they changed their prices a fair bit," Jeremy said.
"I'd be 16-years-old paying $20 for a trip, then sometimes $13. Not too big of a change, but to get to Adelaide it was pretty expensive."
Bronwyn Rossiter said there should be a service for younger people as it can be difficult to make attending social events and work outside of town very difficult.
"I think a service for the younger people in town is needed," she said.
"The current services aren't very reliable, they're expensive and can be really hit and miss.
"Cabs can be expensive and there's no Uber in town.
"The Link Bus Service is also unavailable on weekends, it can make getting to and from Victor Harbor very difficult."
A spokesperson for the City of Victor Harbor said the Fleurieu Peninsula continued to be a transport disadvantaged area.
"Feedback from our community reflects a strong desire for more transport services (including public, private and ride sharing) to provide our residents with greater options," they said.
"Reliable and effective public transport is crucial for our region. For many years, the City of Victor Harbor has advocated for more transport options to be introduced on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
"Support and action is required from the State Government to increase public transport services.
"LinkSA is contracted by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport to provide a Victor Harbor/Goolwa to Adelaide bus service. Council is currently in conversations with LinkSA to discuss transport gaps.
"The City of Victor Harbor works very closely with neighbouring councils to address current transport deficiencies."
Member for Finniss David Basham said transport was something to consider carefully when people lived in a regional area.
"Here between Victor Harbor and Goolwa we are fortunate to have a number of options for transport," Mr Basham said.
"The transport services in our electorate are not always understood, so to help our constituents we have produced a flyer with information about public transport across the electorate (available on Mr Basham's social media pages).
"The proposed survey is very important for any and all residents to complete before the end of the year.
"The reports I have received from DIT indicate that our service is underutilised, but the survey will help to understand why.
"I encourage people to comment on the survey and use the comments in full. The survey can be done on line or a hardcopy available from my office.
"I also encourage residents to give the transport services a try and our office can always help with individuals needing information about times, routes, prices and 'how to'.
"I asked the previous Minister to look into the services provided to Victor Harbor a year ago and the Department for Infrastructure and Transport advised him that:
Link SA currently operates three public transport contracts in the Fleurieu Region which include:
"LinkSA promote their services through their website www.linksa.com.au.
Changes to the services are also promoted via the Victor Harbor Times, on -board distribution of passenger bulletins and bus stop advertising.
"Emails are also sent out to relevant organisations such as schools, councils, visitor centres and retirement facilities, advising of updates, promotions and events.
Mr Basham said to accommodate passengers with mobility issues, accessible vehicles were used for each Link SA service in the region and buses were fitted with flip-out ramps.
"Cash is accepted as payment on LinkSA vehicles. Alternatively, tickets can be bought prior to travel from LinkSA depots or over the phone with credit card.
"The last time we received usage data from the Department for Infrastructure and Transport was 2021 financial year and the Victor Harbor Dial -a -ride was used from 13 rides/day to 21 rides/day averaged across the highest use month and lowest use month."
To have your say, please follow the survey weblink: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S56XDS3 or you can scan the code below on your phone and partake in the survey through the code.
