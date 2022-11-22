Meals on Wheels in Victor Harbor have put out the call for more volunteers, as the busiest season of the year approaches.
Neil Oliver, Branch Coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Victor Harbor and Yankalilla said "100 volunteers currently assist with cooking and delivery of over 150 meals a day, including frozen meals for weekends that are delivered on a Friday."
"We are always looking for more volunteers, we are predominantly volunteer-based and we are very grateful for all the work volunteers do," he said.
Meals on Wheels Victor Harbor are currently conducting a recruitment drive for delivery drivers, who are available for two hours a day, from 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. from as little as one day per week.
"Drivers who use their own vehicle to deliver meals are also eligible for fuel allowances, to cover the cost of petrol when doing deliveries," Mr Oliver said.
In addition to drivers, Meals on Wheels are recruiting volunteers to assist with cooking, collating food orders and general administration.
"Our kitchen volunteers are generally required between 7 a.m. - 11 a.m."
"We have a new program available called Come and Try where people who are interested in volunteering for Meals and Wheels can spend a couple of shifts, buddied with another volunteer in the kitchen or doing deliveries, to see if its the right fit of them, all we ask is that their Covid vaccinations are up-to-date, which is a requirement of SA Health," he said.
Mr Oliver also has his sight set on engaging local schools for students to do their work experience with Meals on Wheels and to develop firsthand experience working in the hospital industry.
"We have a young lady who has just joined our volunteers, she is 20-years-old and she is a breath of fresh air to us all, but we also have drivers in their eighties!"
"Our volunteers all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience through our doors, some who've not worked in the industry before but have other really great experience, some who would like to develop their skills or learn more and some who help or show support in other ways."
"Our kitchen is like a well-oiled machine, we work as a team, no-one is left on their own and we prepare good, wholesome food," Mr Oliver said.
If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at Meals on Wheels Victor Harbor, contact 1800 854 453 or come to say hello at 1-7 Bay Road, Victor Harbor, SA 5211.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
