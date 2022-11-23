He's the record holding President of Goolwa Cricket Club and his passion for the game stems from a career glittered with success, camaraderie and trying to break a 100 year club hoodoo.
Andy Evans is an outstanding cricketer and a well respected member of the Goolwa Cricket Club.
His love for the game began at a young age, and since then has gone from strength-to-strength with his talent.
"I began playing cricket at around the age of eight or nine," Andy said.
"Every kid did back then. I played at school, but the passion for the game came from playing with my mates. That's the drive, that's what I get out of it most."
"I began at Port Elliot in the juniors through to under 12s and then moved to Goolwa," Andy said.
"I had a few mates at Goolwa and we played under 14s here and I've been here since. I played District Cricket, but this has always been my club."
Andy is a record holding seven time cricketer of the year award winner for Goolwa.
He's played over 200 games, taken hundreds of wickets and made thousands of runs, but there's still one thing that has eluded him and gets his competitive fires burning.
"I still haven't won a premiership with Goolwa," he said.
"I have a lot of fond moments over my career and as of right now, the highlight is definitely receiving my life membership to the club, but as we've had a lot of success with the As and seniors, it's been over 100 years since the A Grade Goolwa Cricket side has won the flag.
"I started when I was 16 and played in five finals. I've lost five finals. A lot of seasons have ended up disappointing, but we're aiming for the ultimate success this year. We've been very successful without success over a 10 year period."
As President of the club, Andy's passion for the game and his teammates has overcome the difficult times the team has faced.
Through the adversities they've faced together, the culture at the club is still sky high.
"Over the last several years, our home and clubroom was knocked down for the new developments at Goolwa Oval," Andy said.
"We haven't had a clubroom where we could really come back and celebrate after a game, so it has been hard. But our culture is still really good.
"We have a lot of younger players in our seniors, we don't have a lot of juniors which is something we're working on, but all the volunteers love pitching in and helping.
"We all love having a good time, when we had a club room, to see all our history on the wall, it was like home.
"It has been difficult without a clubroom, but the culture is still great and we all get along really well. We're like a family."
