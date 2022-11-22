Granite Island: fishing in the 50's

My brother and I often went to Victor Harbor and stayed at Grandma's almost every school holiday. Both parents joined us over the Christmas holiday period.
Dad had built a trailer and a wooden 16-foot open fishing boat 'Southern Gull" which we launched from an exposed ramp at Police Point.
It had a Simplex two-stroke engine, an underfloor fuel tank, full-size oars, no fire extinguisher or usable life jackets.
We were taught to land base fish independently on Granite Island from primary school age.
We did 'Learn to Swim" classes at the south end of the causeway.
During my Bronze Medallion examination in strong currents, I swam over a large dark object which felt like sandpaper on my stomach. I didn't hear shouts of "stingray" from the jetty!
Nevertheless, I was uninjured.
We learnt the Holger Neilson resuscitation technique on the small adjacent beach.
Two elderly gents 'Phar Lap" and the 'Afghan" fished next to us on the causeway and watched over us.
Our quicker reaction times and sharper eyesight were distinct advantages to catch garfish. We used bamboo rods and Alvey reels.
Walking along the main Island path at night was initially frightening - many noisy fairy penguins walked everywhere and looked at us from their rookeries.
Fishing from the Screw Pile jetty was always our aim. We dared to climb over the treacherous breakwater rocks much later on.
Young men with heavy gear were trying for sharks and rays from the end of the jetty, often overnight.
Fishing effort was distinctly different between summer and winter months.
Summer time saw beginners gear getting hopelessly tangled with sea snakes or kelp at the beginning of the jetty.
College boys stood shoulder to shoulder with locals and visitors catching garfish from the end of the jetty.
Two white floats with a triple hook trace inevitably meant tangles for most. Fish caught baked in wicker baskets.
A pod of dolphins played quietly from a distance at times. On one single occasion, a school of tuna jumped all around the jetty then disappeared within one minute.
We were eager to fish in all weathers. The main winter fishing effort was to target large barracuda and salmon trout.
Heavy lines with two or three large floats, triple ganged hooks on a wire trace and baited with a piece of fish smothered in aniseed oil was the preferred way of catching the former.
We fished only among adults. 'Ms Knots and Tangles' sat precariously on an outer exposed beam, fishing with great skill.
Some three foot plus long specimens could not fit inside a sugar bag. Some fish were infested with tiny worms.
Dolphins sometimes herded salmon trout schools into a position directly under the jetty, then criss-crossed between the pylons.
Anyone fishing with a handline through the multiple holes in the ageing jetty planks could catch as many fish as they wanted. Rods were useless.
One report of a large upturned boat adjacent to the jetty turned out to be a whale.
Breakwater fishing was only for the risk-takers, with occasional large swells covering the outer rocks unexpectedly. Those using slice lures for salmon could be busted off by occasional schools of kingfish.
From Dad's boat we could see trays of crayfish on the deck of the 'Windward" moored in the bay. The boat rolled heavily in the southerly swell.
At certain times, plentiful snook and garfish could be caught near its mooring - one catch of one hundred snook using two leaded lines and fish strips.
Elephant sharks were netted once closer in the island bay. We were unaware of their excellent eating qualities. King George whiting were rarely caught near the causeway.
Another highlight from Dad's boat was a hook-up of a very large barracuda in shallow water just near the island kiosk.
It was caught on light line using a small metal lure. It took ages to land without a gaff.
On an exceptionally calm day, dad took us out to Seal Rock. As we approached we saw a large dark mass and fish tails disturbing the surface.
Dad knew what this was. He cut the engine and we drifted over a huge salmon school about four feet down.
Using a heavy handline with one big hook baited with fish, we floated it down to the school. Then just a small bite and a huge fish took off round and round the boat. We eventually landed it and many others.
Memories of my Granite Island experiences have lived with me for 60 years.
