The District Council of Yankalilla have sworn in their new and returning councillors for the next four years and proceedings have already seen councillors making moves.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the District Council of Yankalilla, Nathan Cunningham held proceedings and welcomed everyone to the event.
"I would like to thank and congratulate our newly elected councillors and the staff here at the District Council of Yankalilla," Mr Cunningham said.
"This is a really important occasion. It's to start the process of what is a four year term that begins today."
After the councillors took the oath with Justice of the Peace and former councillor, Bruce Spilsbury they received their certificates.
Councillor Davina Quirke announced to The Times that she, Cr Bill Verwey and Cr Wayne Gibbs have called for a special meeting on Thursday, November 24 to put on hold the Normanville Foreshore developments that will give councillors time to go over the documents.
"We have called for this special meeting so that councillors have time to review the project," Councillor Quirke said.
"I think it's a pretty universal thing that people aren't happy with what's going on. There are several variations as to why people aren't happy. They're not happy about the glass box idea and people want a place where they can take their dogs downstairs and have a meal.
"This new council has been elected because people were very dissatisfied. The election demonstrated that the people were very dissatisfied with the decisions made.
"This is what they expect us to do. It's up to this new council to support the community."
The councillors that were officially sworn in to elect were:
Field Ward
Light Ward
The District Council of Yankalilla first meeting with the new councillors will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
