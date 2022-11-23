The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

District Council of Yankalilla have sworn in their new and returning councillors for the next four years

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The District Council of Yankalilla councillors have been offically sworn in on Tuesday, November 23 in the council chambers. Picture, Matt Welch.

The District Council of Yankalilla have sworn in their new and returning councillors for the next four years and proceedings have already seen councillors making moves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.