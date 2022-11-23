The Times

The lifestyle hotspots in decline

By Jack Needham
November 24 2022 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lifestyle hotspots in regional NSW, Victoria and Queensland are now suffering some of the steepest price declines in the country, according to a new report from CoreLogic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.