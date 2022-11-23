The lifestyle hotspots in decline

Lifestyle hotspots in regional NSW, Victoria and Queensland are now suffering some of the steepest price declines in the country, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
Those include the Richmond-Tweed region which houses Byron Bay, the Illawarra and Lake Macquarie.
An analysis of Australia's 25 largest non-capital city regions, showed house values in six of the most popular lifestyle markets recorded falls of 6 per cent or more in the three months to the end of October.
These areas included:
These markets were among the strongest performers during the rush to the regions between 2020 and 2022, attracting professional workers who were able to take their jobs with them due to new work from home policies.
CoreLogic head of Australian research, Eliza Owen said that while regional values were expected to decline, the pace of price falls was surprising.
"Maybe the surprise element comes from the fact that regions seem to have reacted a little more quickly during this downswing. Historically, we might have expected more of a lag in performance," she said.
"But as it is regional Australia has started to catch up with [capital cities], it's not immune to rate rises and some of the most expensive, desirable markets in regional Australia are now actually leading a decline."
The sharp and fast rate rises enacted by the Reserve Bank of Australia could explain the rapid fall in values, she explained.
The very same buyers who had helped push prices up could also be contributing to price declines, she added, with higher income buyers tending to take on a higher amount of debt.
"Part of the reduction in that lag on performance in the capital cities could be the extremity of the rate rises that we've seen in the past few months, it could also be a reflection of the type of buyers in certain markets has changed, you know, if you've seen more of an influx of high-income knowledge workers," she said.
Ms Owen said that expected values in lifestyle hotspots to start levelling out in mid-2023, when the RBA is expected to either hold rates or start lowering them again.
The latest figures were not all bad news for regional markets.
In what Ms Owen termed "rural regional" markets - smaller locations further away from the capital cities - prices had proved more resilient during the latest quarter.
"I'd say the main trend that we've seen in these regional figures is that the more affordable the area, the more resilient it's tended to be in terms of the downswing phase.
"And to be honest, the more subdued it's been in the upswing in values as well," she said.
