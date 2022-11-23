House of the Week | Private beachfront getaway

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Every so often a property comes on the market that really does have a totally unique "wow" factor. This amazing property is a rare opportunity to purchase on the pristine coastline, with genuine direct beach access - and it's only one and a half hours from Adelaide. The property shares access with three neighbours via a gated private road leading down from Tunkalilla Rd carpark.
Designed so all living and sleeping areas have views of the ocean, there's also a large living/dining area and two ocean facing decks with a new large rear deck. The new kitchen has stone tops, cork flooring and louvred windows throughout. There are ceiling fans in the living and main bedroom, a large double garage with workshop, and the potential to convert to additional accommodation.
The new solar off-grid system has a full generator back up, new nectre combustion heater, electric reverse cycle air conditioning and new gas boosted evacted cell solar hot water system. Large rainwater tanks supply the house and fruit orchard.
The property was architecturally designed and built by the original owners in 1991. The current owners have significantly improved the home and grounds. Tunkalilla beach is a quiet, peaceful retreat. The house is physically 100m off the beach, the boundary being the high-water mark.
