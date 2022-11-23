The Times

Victor Harbor Library offers free cyber crime seminar

November 24 2022 - 8:00am
Image - Shutterstock

Giving community members the tools on how to spot scams and deal with them is the topic of a special seminar being held at the Victor Harbor Library next week.

