Giving community members the tools on how to spot scams and deal with them is the topic of a special seminar being held at the Victor Harbor Library next week.
The Cyber Crime Prevention Seminar will be hosted by SA Police as part of Scam Awareness Week.
SAPOL Probationary Constable Moschis will be holding the special seminar at the library for any community members who would like to attend.
Each year scammers cost Australians hundreds of millions of dollars which causes financial and emotional hardships to victims.
The free seminar aims to give people an increased awareness of how scammers work and the potential impacts of scams.
Attendees will learn about common scams and how reduce their chances of becoming a cyber crime victim.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said people had to be vigilant when using digital technology.
"Several high-profile cases of cyber crime have been reported in the media recently, so now is a great time to brush up on your knowledge of scams," Ms Rokicinski said.
"We want our community to feel safe in the online environment, and there are many small things we can all do to be safer online.
"This is a unique opportunity to learn cyber safety tips directly from the South Australian Police and ask any questions you may have."
- Details: The seminar will be held at 2.30pm on Friday, December 2, at the library, 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor. To attend the free seminar bookings are essential - secure a place by visiting www.victor.sa.gov.au/libraryevents or by contacting the Victor Harbor Library on 8551 0730.
