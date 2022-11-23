Win a Chrissy feast on us! 5 x $500 Drakes gift cards to win

FROM Thursday, December 1 The Victor Harbor Times is giving readers the chance to win a Chrissy feast on us!
Don't miss Thursday's newspaper for your first chance to win one of 5 $500 Drakes Supermarket Gift Cards to help with your Christmas shopping.
Its our way of helping you in tough times.
We'll be publishing a different secret code word in each edition of the paper on December 1 and 8.
That means readers of The Victor Harbor Times have a new chance to win every week with each edition's unique daily code word.
Simply locate the new code word published in the newspaper each week and scan the QR code accompanying week's code word and it will take you straight to the entry form.
Winners will be drawn by computerised random selection on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
There are 5 prizes to be won. The total prize pool is $2,500.
You can find the full terms and conditions on the entry form. Look out for your first chance to win a Chrissy feast on us in your Thursday, December 1 edition of The Victor Harbor Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.