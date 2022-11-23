From the editor's desk

Public transport is always a hot topic, especially in regional areas where the community may have trouble getting to important appointments, such as medical, whether it be in their home town or in Adelaide.
The situation of affordable and timely transport around the Fleurieu Peninsula continues to be one of the important issues - one that has been brought up again and again.
To keep the conversation going, Regional Development Australia Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island has put out a new South Coast Public Transport Survey to discover what has worked and what is needed to make life a little easier for locals.
This is where you come in!
To be able to get the right people to look at the current system and possibly implement changes, locals need to take part in the survey. That is key for the venture to be a success.
Click on this link to make your contribution - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S56XDS3
Christmas is coming - and how do we know?
You will find Lions Christmas cakes and puddings dotted around the Fleurieu ready to be snapped up for a delicious festive tradition.
Along with cake sales, this year a local Lions club also continues its tried and true fundraising tradition of a Christmas parcel wrapping service, and they are always looking for a helping hand (and you don't have to be a Lion to volunteer).
Click here to read all about the Christmas fundraising efforts of the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club and how you can help - Lions get Christmas all wrapped up.
