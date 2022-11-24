The Times

A special District Council of Yankalilla meeting has seen fiery debate and galley outbursts

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 24 2022 - 5:48pm
Fiery special Yankalilla Council meeting sees gallery outbursts

A special meeting held at the District Council of Yankalilla has seen some fiery interactions between councillors and outbursts from the gallery.

