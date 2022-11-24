Fiery special Yankalilla Council meeting sees gallery outbursts

A special meeting held at the District Council of Yankalilla has seen some fiery interactions between councillors and outbursts from the gallery.
The special council meeting was held on Thursday, November 24, at 10am. The meeting was called by Councillors Davina Quirke, Bill Verway and Wayne Gibbs and it was a request to delay any foreshore renovation plans
The original motion made by the three councillors was that all works at the Normanville Foreshore including the surf club/café/kiosk, cease until the new council has a chance to review to make a decision on the future of the site and development and all documents letters and written communications that have been exchanged on all parts of the foreshore development be made available to all elected members by close of business, Friday, November 25 2022.
Cr Davina Quirke got the ball rolling after she moved the delay of foreshore renovation motion with Cr Verway seconding it.
'I've amended this after consultation with people who have concerns with the build and look of the Kiosk and Surf Lifesaving Club," Cr Quirke said.
"The feedback that I receive continually is the inability of the new concept is to be able to bring pets into the area and have a meal. The community is not happy with the current design.
"This new council I believe now has a mandate to actually review what has been proposed. There is currently no foundations down where the buildings have been knocked down, so the ability to amend the design is still there."
Cr Glen Rowlands said a lot of input and consultation has happened with the foreshore project.
"If we cease this project for a time to review and amend, what will be the estimated cost on top of what it already costs?" Cr Rowlands said.
District Council of Yankalilla's Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Cunningham said that if council were to try and breach any contract it could cost significant financial situations.
"We are a way down the track now with these foreshore progressions," Mr Cunningham said.
"Backing out of a contract that we're not party to is a challenge in itself."
Cr Rowlands then said he gathered that "the mover and seconder of this have no idea what this will cost."
Before he could continue, Cr Quirke called a point of order on the language used by Cr Rowlands.
"If I go back to the September 21 council meeting, this was a journey that discussed the research, background and funding," Cr Rowlands said.
"At a special meeting September 3, 2021 there were so many answers to questions being asked because people have not read them and I believe understand them.
"We live in Yankalilla for our environment, but a lot of people like to come down here and play. Our local businesses need that and they wouldn't survive without it. If this building doesn't go ahead or gets another hit of finance with cease and legal battles, we will have a bedrock down there and it won't grow grass, because we won't put grass on it.
"I see the decision being dragged through the mud, discrediting the council's reputation and I believe it's all for a small percentage of naysayers in our community."
A few murmurs and disgruntled sounds filled the air after the naysayers comment from Cr Rowlands. The gallery began to perk up and CEO Nathan Cunningham came out to a woman who was recording snippets of the meeting on her phone.
Former Light Ward councillor, Ruth Trigg proceeded to stand up from the gallery and say she found the interaction between the CEO and woman disapproving.
Cr Quirke explained the situation saying she passed a note to the CEO due to the member recording on her phone.
"She will continually record me through her phone. She has an unfortunate obsession with me. The CEO was not conferring, but asking her to stop as it makes me very uncomfortable," Cr Quirke said.
A point of order was called and Cr Gibbs explained why he supports this motion.
"During the election period, knocking on doors there was an overwhelming response that people are not happy with the response they've had with the hearing over this," Cr Gibbs said.
"They've been completely ignored and to claim it's a small minority of people is unsupported in any matter."
A few "hear! hears!" echoed from the gallery in which Cr Rowlands responded "in your eyes councillor" directed at Cr Gibbs.
"I'm the one who knocked on the doors thank you," Cr Gibbs said.
"We're not trying to stop the build. We don't feel like this is the best resolution and we want the best result for our community."
Cr Lawrence Polomka said he listened to both parties' explanations, but thinks it's now time to get a move on with the project.
"This has been strongly supported through the votes, whether we're happy about it, or not. What we have now is what we need to deal with," Cr Polomka said.
"This is a bit like trying to shut the gate after the horse has bolted. I hope the figures are correct and I believe three councils will wear the ramification of all this. Now we find out most people that were on the council had their hand on the gate latch. Let's get on with it!"
Cr Simon Rothwell said the votes speak for themselves and people have been aware of the process.
"The design of the building was actually changed to suit the previous leaseholder of the café," Cr Rothwell said.
"There is an overhang and an area where you can go and have a meal with your dog. There is nothing stopping the person with the lease to do that.
"We've had so many motions on this, it's had strong support from elected members, I do believe we haven't got the story out there clear enough, but for us to now delay this, there will be strong financial costs, up to two year delays and it will be very unprofessional to support this."
On decision time, the motion was originally lost, but a division called by Cr Quirke saw a re-vote. The division vote was still lost.
For: Cr Gibbs, Quirke and Verway.
Opposed: Cr Rothwell, Darryl Houston, Lawrence Polomka, Glen Rowlands and Davin Olsson.
Cr Verway told The Times after the meeting that he knew what the outcome would be.
"We've now opened the door by opening this meeting," Cr Verway said.
"If we didn't call this meeting we would be remiss in our responsibilities and we're making sure we're doing the right thing. I knew what the outcome would be, but you laugh and you move on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.