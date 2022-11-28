This year's Victor Harbor Christmas pageant will follow a different path, but it is one many local business owners are not happy about.
In previous years, the pageant had travelled down Ocean Street but on Saturday, December 10 there is a change of route.
The Victor Harbor Times can confirm the rationale behind the route change was due to the liability that the newly upgraded carparks on Ocean Street present to crowds; which makes it difficult for the city council and the organiser, Rotary Club of Victor Harbor, to insure against the cost of injury to spectators.
Victor Harbor Rotary Club president Michael May said the reason for the change was safety related.
"The footpaths are too narrow and close to the street, we couldn't have kids that close to transport and we also considered the impact of COVID and the importance of some separation between people," Mr May said.
An announcement released on Facebook in early November said the route change had been made with local businesses in mind, but local businesses on Ocean Street say the decision was devastating.
"The information on the Facebook post announcing the route change mentioned businesses because Rotary did not want to have the street closed to foot and car traffic during the Christmas peak trade time, we know it's been hard for businesses during the road closure for the upgrade and the last thing we wanted to do was shut the road off again," Mr May said.
The changed route will follow Bridge Terrace, Flinders Parade and The Esplanade, concluding with the arrival of Father Christmas followed by Carols by the Sea at Soldiers Memorial Gardens.
The pageant, which usually attracts thousands is the first pageant to be held without crowd restrictions since 2019 and heralds a long season of other road closures on Ocean Street, due to recent upgrades in the area.
Catherine Anne Evans, owner at Avondale Deli, said the change of pageant route would affect her small business significantly.
"I lost about $30,000 when the street was blocked off for the upgrade and when we have the pageant, it attracts thousands of customers, so I stand to lose even more money, as a local business it's really not good enough," Ms Evans said.
Ocean Street Bakehouse owner Priscilla Gorman said the change was devastating.
"We are very disappointed, devastated, we were not asked at all or told what was happening," Ms Gorman said.
"If anything, having the businesses open during the pageant gives people a chance to see what businesses are on the main street."
Julie Modra of Tudor Homewares said the change would affect business.
"We're very disappointed - for us, it's more about the spirit of Christmas, people go 'oh, I forgot that shop was there, I might go and pick up a present for so and so', I open for the locals and to support the community, so it would be good if [the organisers] could be honest and say they made a mistake," Ms Modra said.
Victor Harbor resident Selina Woods said the new route meddled with the traditions of pageant day.
"It would've been nice to have the pageant back down the main street, that's the tradition and we've just had a long street closure and before that, Covid, so its really had an impact on local business," Ms Woods said.
"I really hope it isn't raining for the pageant, because there's no shelter for patrons on the new route if there is bad weather."
