We have a lot to be grateful for in South Australia: beautiful beaches, impressive wineries, and family activities. What's even better is that these incredible locations are only a stone's throw from Adelaide. How good is that?
In this new edition of Out & About SA we're proud to bring to your attention some magical places within our wonderful state of South Australia.
Find out what's happening this summer. Read Out & About SA here.
From diving with creatures of the deep in Port Lincoln, to sipping on some of the best wine in the world in McLaren Vale, we hope to provide you, your friends, and your family with some fantastic ideas to try in summer.
From the team in South Australia.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
