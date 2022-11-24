The Times
The District Council of Yankalilla has a new mayor

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 3:57pm
Darryl Houston has won the mayoral battle at the District of Yankalilla Council winning the vote with five out of the nine votes available. Picture, Matt Welch.

A special meeting held at the District Council of Yankalilla which was intended for a request to delay any foreshore renovation plans has actually seen a new mayor elected.

