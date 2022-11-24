A special meeting held at the District Council of Yankalilla which was intended for a request to delay any foreshore renovation plans has actually seen a new mayor elected.
The special council meeting was held on Thursday, November 24, at 10am. The meeting was called by Councillors Davina Quirke, Bill Verway and Wayne Gibbs.
The original motion made by the three councillors was that all works at the Normanville Foreshore including the surf club/café/kiosk, cease until the new council has a chance to review to make a decision on the future of the site and development and all documents letters and written communications that have been exchanged on all parts of the foreshore development be made available to all elected members by close of business, Friday, November 25 2022.
But, before that could happen, the District Council of Yankalilla needed someone at the helm.
The motion was changed to include a mayor election, as council cannot undertake actions without a mayor.
Cr Glen Rowlands suggested the idea of a presiding member as this special meeting had been "sprung on" councillors without full training completed before a fully electing mayor.
"This will give the new councillors what they can expect and what is expected," Cr Rowlands said.
"Then we can make a proper judgement on the person and the term length of the mayor."
Councillor and former mayor, Simon Rothwell also wanted to see if the mayor's length could be shortened to one year and the possibility of electing a presiding member for the special meeting up until Tuesday, November 29, 2022 so council members can take action on the matter.
Cr Rothwell also declared a general conflict of interest in matters regarding the lifesaving club, but did propose he have the ability to debate and vote on the matter.
"The presiding member would be just for clarity and guidance for the following four days," Cr Rothwell said.
"They would then revert back, and we vote at the Tuesday meeting."
Cr Lawrence Polomka suggested that council get on with it and moved a motion that a vote for the mayor position was made at the special meeting.
"The election was for change and I think we would be doing the community a disservice if we didn't get out there and on with it," Cr Polomka said.
"To sit here and kick this around, it's irrelevant. The main players are sitting here in this room and I'm going to call for moving to start nominations for Mayor."
Cr Verway agreed. "It's time for a change and this is the way to do it," Cr Verway said.
Cr Rothwell stuck to his guns of the one year idea for a mayor and explained why.
"I understand that some of the newly elected councilors have a message that there is a need for change of leadership in council, I think that's a good idea, but I would be more comfortable with a one year term instead of the four," Cr Rothwell said.
"The reason for this is that there is a great change in our staff. There's been a 20pc change. With a newly elected mayor, from my experience as a 12 year councillor, you don't get a handle on things quickly. I would suggest changing Cr Polomka's motion to a one year term and go onto a three year term after that."
Cr Polomka staunchly declined this motion. "I will definitely be saying no, because if the person elected to mayor doesn't feel comfortable during their tenure, they can step down at any moment. All we're doing is putting in revision that isn't required."
Cr Polomka's motion to vote for a mayor was carried, but a division was called by Cr Quirke.
Cr Rothwell and Cr Rollins opposed with the rest of the councillors voting in favour for voting on the day.
Councillors then voted for three possible mayor candidates with each having five minutes to present their story as to why they should be elected.
The three candidates were:
Each accepted their nomination, with Cr Rothwell nearly deciding not to accept.
"Originally I not going to accept, but with the people nominated now, I think I will," Cr Rothwell said.
Presentations went in order of the nominees last names and in a first past the post voting system, Councillor and now Mayor of Yankalilla Darryl Houston won the vote with five out of the nine votes available.
Mayor Houston kept it short and sweet and told The Times that he was very thankful for the opportunity to lead the Yankaililla community for the next four years.
"I'm honoured to be elected and I hope to work with the community in a positive manner for the future," Mayor Houston said.
Cr Quirke told The Times that she is happy that there's been change at the mayoral position.
"I'm happy with the change, but I feel I have the community support and the ability to be mayor," Cr Quirke
"I still believe I have those abilities."
A deputy mayor position was passed on to the next Yankalilla Council meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
More to come on the original motion of the special meeting called.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.