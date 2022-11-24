Schoolies reminded to have fun, but be safe on the roads this weekend

School leavers heading to this weekend's Schoolies Festival are reminded to Think! Road Safety and take extra care out on the roads, particularly if they choose to drive to the festival or during the weekend.
The State Government is proud to once again partner with Encounter Youth to provide free and safe transport for school leavers from Adelaide and during this year's Schoolies Festival at Victor Harbor (25-27 November 2022).
Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs was at Adelaide Central Bus Station this morning to farewell the first busload of excited school leavers, sharing some important safety information.
"Schoolies is always a fantastic time for our school leavers to safely relax with friends and celebrate all they have achieved," Minister Szakacs said.
"I encourage all school leavers to stick together and look after each other.
"We're pleased to again fund free bus services from Adelaide to Victor Harbor and back, as well as between popular Fleurieu towns over the three-night festival - to ensure school leavers have an easy and safe way to make the most their weekend.
"I urge all school leavers to leave the car at home and let us take care of getting you to and from Schoolies safely, without the risks of getting behind the wheel.
"If you do choose to drive to Schoolies or during the weekend, please Think! Road Safety and take extra care to drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time and be mindful of other road users, particularly on country roads and in busy festival areas.
"One to look out for their friends and make good choices on and off the roads this weekend."
Encounter Youth Chief Executive Nigel Knowles said that there is public transport for Schoolies attendees if they chose not to drive.
"The provision of the bus service is a vital road safety strategy to directly support young people to stay safe on our roads during a potentially dangerous celebration time," Mr Knowles said.
"We are very proud that the provision of this bus service over the past 20 years has enabled the Schoolies weekend to be fatality and major crash free."
School leavers can leave their keys at home and catch the free Schoolies Festival Bus Service, proudly supported by THINK! Road Safety.
The free service includes:
Festival bus services will also operate all day and night across the weekend along popular accommodation sites, including Encounter Bay, Victor Harbor, Hayborough, Port Elliot, Middleton and Goolwa.
More than 25,000 trips are expected on bus services during the festival, offering school leavers a free, convenient and safe option to travel to Schoolies and throughout the region.
Superintendent Julie Thomas will be the Police Commander for Schoolies 2022.
She said police would be proactive in their policing of the event, with a focus on safety and crime prevention and had a message for those attending the festival.
"We want attendees to have a good time, but we also want them to stay safe," Superintendent Thomas said.
"Police want to ensure behaviour of school leavers does not have an impact on the local community over this weekend. Please be considerate of neighbouring communities and do not hesitate to chat with a police officer that you see at the festival at any stage.
"If you are 18 or over and going to drink, please don't overdo it - set a reasonable limit and stick to it. Taking illicit drugs is illegal and a gamble with your life and can have catastrophic consequences. It's not worth the risk.
"Please look out for your friends, don't let them wander off or leave them with someone they don't know. Let's ensure everyone gets home safely."
Encounter Youth coordinate the bus service and provide their Green Team volunteers on every bus.
While making the most of free bus services is the safest choice, if you do choose to drive to Schoolies or will be driving over the weekend, remember to THINK! Road Safety.
Make sure you're well rested prior to setting off and take regular breaks along the way.
Please be aware that there may be a lot of other young road users out on the roads.
Be patient and take extra care, especially on crowded streets and in busy locations.
Schoolies is a great time to have fun and relax, but don't forget to always stick to the speed limit, avoid distractions and never drive if you have had any alcohol or drugs.
Additional rules also apply to provisional licence holders:
For more information, including safe driving tips, visit: www.mylicence.sa.gov.au.
