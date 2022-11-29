The City of Victor Harbor have announced a new deputy mayor and appointed several councillors to community boards and committees at the latest council meeting.
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 the City of Victor Harbor held their first meeting with the newly elected councillors.
Councillors began their first meeting with appointing a deputy mayor. New councilor Bayden Mann got the ball rolling for deputy mayor nominations, nominating David Kemp.
Cr Marilyn Henderson nominated Carol Schofield, but Cr Schofield declined the nomination. Cr Stewart Burns nominated himself for the position and both Kemp and Burns each had three minutes to speak about themselves to councillors as to who was best for the role.
David Kemp was announced as recommended deputy mayor (DM) after a secret ballot was held.
DM Kemp told The Times it was a great honour to be voted in as DM.
"To get on council is one honour, but to pick up another role such as DM gives me another opportunity and avenue to work with the community," DM Kemp said.
"The more knowledge and experience you can get, the more you can give back to the community. It's a great honour to represent the community and council as DM."
The City of Victor Harbor council meetings were voted to stay at the regular time and third Monday of the month at 5:30pm.
Two councillors needed to be elected to the Audit Committee. Cr Schofield nominated Cr Burns who accepted. Cr Carlos Quaremba nominated DM Kemp who also accepted. Both were nominated for a two year period and the motion was carried.
The Council Assessment Panel saw Cr Quaremba nominate himself for the rep position. Cr Michael Quinton nominated Cr Burns for the deputy position which was accepted. The motion was carried for a two year period.
The Victor Harbor Horse Tram Authority saw Cr Quinton and Cr Schofield give presentations which resulted in Cr Henderson asking if two positions were available. Cr Schofield accepted the role and said "I'm privileged to accept this important role and if there is someone else, I hope it's Cr Quinton."
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority Board will see Cr Quaremba as the rep for four years.
The Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority saw DM Kemp nominate, but withdrew after hearing Cr Angela Schiller's presentation. Cr Burns nominated himself for the proxy which was carried.
The 2023 Australia Day Awards Selection Panel saw Cr Henderson and Cr Schiller nominated after a three way discussion saw Mayor Moira Jenkins fall short in the secret ballot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.