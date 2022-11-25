The Times

New artwork Phosphorescence has been unveilled in Victor Harbor

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
Locals, Katelyn, Leigh, Blaire, Sarah and baby Harlow are already enjoying new artwork Phosphorescence which has been unveilled in Victor Harbor on Ocean Street and Albert Place. Picture, Matt Welch.

It's a work of art that's name is inspired by a book and its shape and colours represent sea creatures that call Fleurieu Peninsula waters home.

