It's a work of art that's name is inspired by a book and its shape and colours represent sea creatures that call Fleurieu Peninsula waters home.
The artwork, titled Phosphorescence, was created by artist Marijana Tadic and the shapes and colours that appear on the artwork are inspired by sea creatures that glow such as the luminescent glow of jellyfish.
The book that inspired the name was written by journalist, Julia Baird.
Within the book, Julia writes about the need to find an inner light (phosphorescence) that sustains us when the world is challenging and difficult situations confront us.
There is also a call in the book to look to nature and seek the awe along with wonder that fuels a light within us.
The artwork had a budget of $100,000, with 50 per cent of the funding coming through the SA Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program as a part of the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade.
The artwork was installed on Wednesday, November 23 2022 and is a part of the Mainstreet Precinct Master Plan Stage Four design.
Stage four allowed for the inclusion of a key public art piece at the intersection of Ocean Street and Albert Place.
Send in your pictures by Phosphorescence to Senior Journalist, matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
