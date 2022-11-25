The 23rd Ian Conolly Cup has produced some wonderful weather, beautiful golf and excellent memories.
Held at McCracken Golf Club on Friday, November 25, 2022 the extraordinary weather and glowing greens made the event one to remember.
General Manager of McCracken Golf Club, Stuart Riddell thanked everyone for coming and enjoying the day.
"For 23 years we've been running the Ian Conolly Cup," Mr Riddell said.
"Tony Colyer has played in all of them since its inception, so well done! We got really lucky with the weather today.
"We've had so much water so the greens look really great. We've been here for 23 years and Discovery Parks have owned us for the past two years.
"Come next year when we do the Corporate Cup, we're going to have a $40 million development near the practice facility. "
"There will be a playground, splash park, mini golf and we're going to be building a holiday park.
"We'll be looking to turn the first sod in July or August time in 2023, so it's going to be an interesting few years."
The winners of the 23rd Ian Conolly Cup were Paul, Keith, Craig, Steve. Congratulations!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.