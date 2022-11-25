The State Government is urging people driving on regional roads in South Australia to exercise extreme caution during the grain harvest season, which runs from December into late January.
Several factors across the state, including an anticipated grain bumper crop, roadworks underway after widespread heavy rainfall and increased traffic flow as the harvest period coincides with school and summer holidays, should make road safety a priority.
The harvest period will see an increase in heavy vehicle movements and farming machinery on country roads as well.
"With our regional roads getting busier with long and heavy vehicles for what is expected to be a bumper grain harvest, we all need to Think! Road Safety when driving in country areas and share the roads responsibly," Geoff Brock, Minister for Regional Roads said.
Holidaymakers, tourists and locals in regional South Australia are encouraged to remember the following when driving:
Heavy vehicles can be much longer and wider than you expect, requiring greater distances to stop and safely manoeuvre on the road.
Road users are reminded to be patient, approach with caution and always wait until it is safe before overtaking.
Visibility on roads may be reduced at times due to dust being stirred up in paddocks, so it's essential to always drive to the conditions and keep headlights switched on during both the day and night.
Widespread heavy rainfall in November, particularly in the Riverland, Mid-North and Outback regions, please continue to obey all signage and always watch out for road workers who may be active along the road network undertaking repairs.
For more safe driving tips, visit: https://www.mylicence.sa.gov.au/safe-driving-tips
