Harvest machinery, bumper crop, heavy rainfall and school holidays make roads dangerous

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 2:03pm
Image - Shutterstock

The State Government is urging people driving on regional roads in South Australia to exercise extreme caution during the grain harvest season, which runs from December into late January.

