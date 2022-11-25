Local people and businesses in the Rapid Bay and Cudlee Creek area are encouraged to fill out a survey regarding mobile coverage and fibre NBN access in the region by 4:30 p.m. Adelaide time, November 28.
The survey will provide the Federal Government with feedback on their $1.5 million investment made in the region earlier this year and will help to improve grant opportunity guidelines for communities that still have limited telecommunications access.
These grants will be awarded through a $40 million Improving Mobile Coverage Round (IMCR) of the Mobile Black Spot Program, aimed at improving fibre NBN and mobile access across the whole of regional South Australia.
The IMCR will provide grant funding to mobile network operators and infrastructure providers to address identified mobile coverage and quality of service issues in 54 target locations, including Rapid Bay and Cudlee Creek.
The IMCR is targeting mobile coverage issues along a number of regional roads and highways, to ensure travellers have access to essential mobile services in the event of an emergency.
The IMCR complements the Albanese Government's $2.2 billion investment in regional telecommunications over the next five years through the Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia.
