Local community and industry feedback wanted on $1.5m investment in telecommunications

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:07pm
Image - Shutterstock

Local people and businesses in the Rapid Bay and Cudlee Creek area are encouraged to fill out a survey regarding mobile coverage and fibre NBN access in the region by 4:30 p.m. Adelaide time, November 28.

