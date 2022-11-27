The Times

Big shots, big shot deficits in Great Southern Bowls competitions

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated November 27 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Mark Liebich.

There were big scoring deficits in the Great Southern bowls division one pennant competition this weekend, with teams with four of the six games in round eight won by more than 23 shots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.