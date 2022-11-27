There were big scoring deficits in the Great Southern bowls division one pennant competition this weekend, with teams with four of the six games in round eight won by more than 23 shots.
In Victor Harbor, the home team took on Clarendon, winning 73-50. The team of Wayne Lynn, Graham Houston, Ken Waller and skipper Len Basford was the major difference, winning their rink 31-13.
Skippers Ken Mableson and Desmond Pilkington won their rinks for Victor by two and three shots respectively.
Goolwa Black had a 24-shot win over its club-mate Goolwa White, finishing with 72-45.
Rod Lawson, Peter Ratcliffe, Jim Hutton and skipper Mike Whitehead led the charge for Black, winning their match-up 28-9.
In the other games Strathalbyn defeated home side Willunga 65-58, Encounter Bay went down to McLaren Vale 51-75, and Yankalilla had a good win at home against Port Elliot 80-42.
Encounter Bay Blue played well at home to take the points over Port Elliot, 84-51. Creating the most damage for Blue was the side of Peter Redden, David Brown, Andrew Seymour and skipper Chris Price, which won its rink 34-10 shots.
Victor Harbor White skippers Alan Desfontaines and Max Davies led their sides to rink wins in the match against Encounter Bay Gold, giving their club a win by three shots, 69-66.
In the other matches Langhorne Creek defeated McLaren Vale 63-47, Willunga had a good win over Victor Harbor Blue 58-46, and Goolwa won at home against Myponga 58-46.
Port Elliot skippers Barry Trowbridge and Bob Henry scored good wins on their rinks to give the home side a 10-shot win against Victor Harbor, 58-48.
Victor's Craig Jacobs was the saving light for the club, taking his rink win by eight shots, 24-16.
Goolwa also had a good win at home, taking care of Aldinga Bay by 12 shots, 62-50. Skipper Bill Holman, Sidney Rolfe, Pat Willats, Barbara Reed took their rink to a good win, 31-12 to set up the triumph.
Clarendon had a gigantic win, 82-44, over Milang, Yankalilla won at home 61-47 over Strathalbyn and McLaren Vale Blue won its showdown with McLaren Vale Gold 59-47.
Leith Davies and John Brown skippered their Victor Harbor rinks to guide home the club's win over McLaren Vale 66-50. Only the team skippered by Norm Nation had a win for McLaren Vale, 21-16.
Both Encounter Bay sides had losses on Saturday, with Blue going down to Goolwa 54-57 and Gold losing out to Langhorne Creek 43-66.
Port Elliot could not grab a home win over Yankalilla 48-60 and in the other match, Willunga was too good for home side Strathalbyn, 63-46.
It was the lone hand of one Goolwa Black team which had a win of 23 shots which gave its side a 20-shot win against Victor Harbor.
Helen Harris, Carol Sekulitch, Desmond Fromm and skipper Lorraine Trenorden could do no wrong on their rink, winning 33-10 after all the ends were played.
Clarendon doubled the winning margin for a 42-shot win over Strathalbyn 84-42.
Goolwa White finished on top of home side McLaren Vale 60-53, Myponga took home the points against Aldinga Bay 53-41 and Yankalilla defeated home side Willunga 68-43.
Myponga scraped home by one shot for a win against home side Yankalilla, 35-34.
In another close game Aldinga Bay White had a two-shot win over Strathalbyn 38-36.
At Milang, the blue team was able to get past Victor Harbor for a 47-38 shot win, with Peter Harris giving the home side a 31-11 win on his rink.
Milang White was not able to replicate the win of its club team-mates as it went down by 19-shots against Goolwa, 31-50.
McLaren Vale forfeited to Aldinga Bay Blue, and there were no scores published for the matches of Encounter Bay v Langhorne Creek and Port Elliot Red taking on Port Elliot Black.
In round seven of the Great Southern Women's Pennant division one matches last week, Victor Harbor had a convincing 39-shot win over Yankalilla, 78-39.
The teams skippered Bronwen Mullen, Lyn Thatcher and Shirley Koch all contributed to the winning score.
Port Elliot was also triumphant in their match against Encounter Bay Gold, winning 81-49. Again all three rinks had a hand in giving their club the win.
In the other two matches, Goolwa took care of McLaren Vale 65-43 and Willunga defeated Encounter Bay Blue 59-47.
Port Elliot hosted the Victor Harbor cohort, but were unable to finish with a win, going down 47-69.
Skippers Joy Fuller and Eileen Wreford had wins on their rinks to give the Victor side the points.
Milang was able to finish on top of Strathalbyn at home for a 58-44 win, while McLaren Vale went down to visitors Myponga 47-65.
Goolwa hosted the teams from Aldinga Bay and were able to secure a good win, 57-52.
The team of Cheryle Munn, Meredith Reid, Pauline Read and skipper Christine Sutton was able to guide Victor Harbor Blue to a 48-38 win after scoring 32-19 on their rink.
Visitors Port Elliot grabbed a win over Strathalbyn 42-35, with skipper Pamela McLachlan guiding her rink to a 31-13 win.
Victor Harbor White forfeited to Goolwa Black.
In the other two matches Langhorne Creek defeated Yankalilla 40-36 and Clarendon won 51-27 over McLaren Vale.
