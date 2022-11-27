The weather was much more stable for golf last week, with players taking to The Links Lady Bay for a number of competitions.
On Tuesday, November 22, Robyn Hoskins was on top in the ladies stableford competition, finishing with 38 points.
Second was Ros Hoffman from Alana Bosco-White, both on 33 points with Sharyn Van de Munckhof on 32.
Members' Competition
On Wednesday, November 23, a number of players took to the course for a stableford competition, with Rob Lokan scoring 40 points to take top spot.
Phil Ashby finished on 39 points followed by Brenton Bosco-White, Gary Lamerton, Gerard Cavanagh and Paul Fellows all scoring 38.
Six-Day Competition
Over the six days between November 20-25, Kenton Day was able to take the stableford win on 39 points, followed in second place by David Galloway, also on 39.
Nathan Humphris was third on 38 points with Paul Fellows finishing close behind on 37.
Saturday Mixed Competition
On Saturday, November 26, the competition was also the Ray White Normanville Monthly Stroke Round.
Finishing on top in the A grade was Paul Fellows with 66 points, who also won the monthly round, from Peter Saint and Terry Kutschbach on 71.
Jeremy Austin collected 70 points to top the B grade competition, with Marcus Ramsay and Michael Adair finishing on 74 each.
In C grade Paul Feeney topped the winner's list with 76, on a countback from Arjuna Ananda and David Faggotter.
In the women's Monthly Stroke Round sponsored by Yvonne Stone, Liz Graham finished on 75 points with Kerri Fitzgerald on 79 and Caroline Stobo-Wilson on 80.
Nearest the pin on Saturday was Marcus Ramsay on the sixth hole, Jono Comas on the eighth, Lizzie Grham on the 15th and John Conyard on the 17th.
Longest putt went to Caroline Stobo-Wilson on the ninth.
