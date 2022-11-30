Friday, December 2, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 10am-2pm. The Goolwa Music Group is coordinating a concert celebrating people with disabilities with proceeds supporting the purchase of new instruments and music tutoring for the group. There will be live music including DJ, solo artists, band, $5 entry fee, classic cars are also on show, everyone is welcome, for information phone 8555 0791.
Friday, December 2, 6pm-9pm; Saturday, Dec 3; 10am-9pm, Sunday, Dec 4, 11am -2pm. Saint Augustine's Anglican Church, Burke Street, Victor Harbor. Enjoy some time and fun with all the family as Victor Harbor gets ready to celebrate Christmas. There is a gold coin donation entry fee with proceeds going to Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation.
Friday, December 2, 22 Victor Harbor Road, Mount Compass, 4pm-8pm. Local stores and artisans will be on hand with produce, handicraft items and so much more. There will also be children activities, a Santa visit, carols and fun for the entire family.
Friday, December 2, 2.30-3.30pm, Victor Harbor Library. Probationary Constable J Moschis, from South Australian Police, will be passing on some tips and tricks to improve your cyber security. Book for the free program on the library website Bookings are essential for the Cyber Crime Prevention Seminar. You can secure your place at www.victor.sa.gov.au/libraryevents or by contacting the library at 8551 0730.
Saturday, December 3, 6.30pm for 7pm start, Lutheran Centre, Adelaide Road, Victor Harbor. Along with trivia fun there will be silent auctions, table games and more. BYO snacks and drinks. Funds raised will go towards the production of Freaky Friday for costuming, props, sets and more as average production costs for a production is $10,000 to $15,000. Adults $15, under 11 $10, maximum of 8 people per table, for bookings phone 0412 482 350.
Sunday, December 4, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
Saturday, December 10, Pageant begins around 5.30pm at the Croquet Club on Flinders Parade and finish at the end near the King Street intersection. Christmas Carols will follow at 7pm at the Soldiers Memorial Gardens on the foreshore between the bowls club and causeway precinct. Bring in the festive spirit as we welcome Father Christmas to Victor Harbor.
Sunday, December 11, 7.30am -10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Special group of car lovers, locals and visitors with a nostalgic display of cars and hot rods from all over the Fleurieu and Adelaide. People are invited to bring their classic car, or just take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
Sunday , December 11, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Tuesday, December 13, Port Elliot Town Square, behind the old Council Chambers, 33 The Strand, 4pm-8pm. Join the Port Elliot community at the free twilight event in the local park which celebrates the start of Christmas with singing. The program will feature guest artists giving the Christmas message and local bands and singers will lead the crowd for a joyous evening of Christmas Carols. Father Christmas will also drop in to greet the children.
Friday, December 16, Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Strathalbyn, 2pm-9.30pm. There is so much to see and do as the town heralds in the Christmas festive season. Market stalls will be open from 2pm to 7pm with a range of produce. The Christmas pageant starts at 6pm and is followed by carols and entertainment at 7.30pm. Fireworks will close the event at around 9.30pm.
Sunday, December 18, Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct, Goyder Street, two session times, 3pm and 6.30pm. Enjoy carols, singing and entertainment from a cast of over 100 local entertainers, with the support of the Goolwa Concert Band. Take your own seats or picnic rug, as well as refreshments for the night.
Sunday, December 18, 5 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor, 12pm-6pm, Shop Local for Christmas at a special artisan market, food and drink available, live music and more.
Do you have an event you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
