November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Christmas is just around the corner, so enjoy the festive season by visiting some of the many displays and events and remember to shop local when searching for the perfect gift for any age.

MUSICAL DELIGHT

International Day of People with Disabilities Concert

Friday, December 2, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 10am-2pm. The Goolwa Music Group is coordinating a concert celebrating people with disabilities with proceeds supporting the purchase of new instruments and music tutoring for the group. There will be live music including DJ, solo artists, band, $5 entry fee, classic cars are also on show, everyone is welcome, for information phone 8555 0791.

