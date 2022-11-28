Victor Harbor Library is ready for the holidays

Can you believe we've reached the end of 2022 already? At the Victor Harbor Library, it's been one of our busiest years yet.
From congratulating participants in our Mayors' Short Story Challenge to sharing sustainable secrets during our super successful Sow. Grow. Eat. Repeat! program, it has certainly been a busy twelve months.
We've also seen a number of talented authors visit Victor Harbor, and hundreds of events take place for residents young and old.
But it's not all over just yet! As we march into the festive season, there's still plenty of buzz
We're especially looking forward to a visit from the South Australian Police on Friday, December 2, for a free seminar on cyber crime prevention.
You can still book a space for this event, so please visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/libraryevents or contact 8551 0730 to do so.
For kids, we have a range of activities taking place as part of our School Holiday Program, and there will even be some 'stay and play' activities for adults too.
When the summer weather begins, most people think about sinking their toes into the ocean, but we think more about sinking our noses into a brand new book.
The holiday season is our favourite time to become immersed in a fiction wonderland and fortunately the Library has plenty of new items to choose from.
If you like romance, look out for 'A Secret Gift' by Amanda James.
Otherwise 'Exiles' by Jane Harper is a new mystery/thriller that will keep you on your feet.
To place an item on hold, simply visit our front desk staff, call our friendly team, or download the LibrariesSA app.
We promise not to be mad if there's some grains of sand that make their way into the library returns box ... after all, reading at the beach is a rite of passage when you live on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
The Victor Harbor Library team would like to share an enormous thank you to the local community for the support throughout 2022.
Don't forget to check out our holiday season opening hours by visiting www.victor.sa.gov.au/christmasclosures or calling 8551 0730.
After a successful trial last year, we'll be opening our doors for a few days between the Christmas and New Year public holidays.
Most importantly, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- Details: Drop into the Victor Harbor Library at 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor, or visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/library or phone 8551 0730.
