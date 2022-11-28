South Australia Police (SAPOL) are pleased with the behaviour of school leavers during Schoolies Festival.
Over the three day festival there was one arrest, one report, two cannabis expiation notices issued, 37 expiation notices issued and five traffic infringement notices issued amongst the school leavers.
The single arrest was in relation to property damage and disorderly behaviour at a licensed premises on Ocean Street.
The expiation notices issued were for offences relating to dry zones and minor behavioural offences.
Police Commander for Schoolies Festival Superintendent, Julie Thomas said that whilst there was a very small group of school leavers who made poor decisions, overall the behaviour of those in attendance was positive and reflected well on this year's cohort of year 12s.
"SAPOL congratulates the classes of 2022 for choosing to celebrate Schoolies Festival safely," Superintendent Thomas said.
"For an event of this scale in the small township of Victor Harbor, police are happy that there were no major incidents over the weekend. This is a fantastic way for school leavers to celebrate the end of their schooling chapter.
"For those travelling home today, I would encourage you to drive safely and make sure you don't have any alcohol or illicit drugs still in your system (remember that those on a probationary, provisional and learners driver's licence must have a zero blood alcohol reading).
"Take rest breaks if you need, stick to the signed speed limits and remember the restrictions for those on the learner permits, provisional and probationary drivers licences. SAPOL wants to see every student arriving home safely today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.