The Times
Breaking

Alexandrina Council have appointed a new deputy mayor

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:53pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrina Council have appointed Bill Coomans as the new deputy mayor. Picture, file.

Alexandrina Council have voted in a new deputy mayor at their first council meetings since the 2022 council elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.