Alexandrina Council have voted in a new deputy mayor at their first council meetings since the 2022 council elections.
As Mayor Keith Parkes will not be nominating for mayor in 2026 and said that he wanted a succession plan for whomever nominated.
Cr Lou Nicholson nominated Cr Bill Coomans for one year which was seconded by Cr Peter Oliver.
Cr Miller wanted to debate who had the merit to be deputy mayor and was unsure if other candidates would be put forward.
Cr Miller "I feel we definitely need a deputy mayor due to the size of our district," Cr Miller said.
"If you (Mayor Parkes) were unavailable due to other commitments the deputy mayor could attended events on behalf of you."
When it came time to vote Mayor Parkes didn't appreciate councillors not raising their hand high enough when it came time to vote on the matter.
"Forgive my frustration, we're voting on the deputy mayor," Mayor Parkes said.
"Put your hands in the air, for goodness sake. I will not be guessing this."
The vote was declared a draw and Mayor Parkes used his vote and supported Cr Coomans to be appointed Alexandrina Council's new deputy mayor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.