Alexandrina Council have welcomed newly elected councillors and at the first meeting back since elections and have seen appointments of several members to boards and committees.
The end of caretaker mode for Alexandrina Council began on Monday, November 28 at 5pm when council sat for their first meeting since the elections.
This will be the final time at 5pm, as the council voted to change the starting time of meetings.
Newly appointed Deputy Mayor (DM), Bill Coomans opened up the conversation about a new starting time and to see if there was an appetite for it from fellow councillors.
"Maybe we could hold meetings at a later time on Monday or even a Tuesday," DM Coomans said.
"It could help with councillors who work full time hours."
Councillors zoned in on a start time of 5:30pm which several councillors agreed on, but Cr Margaret Gardner felt the 5pm start is a long standing tradition.
"It's a standing time that's known within the region. I'd like to leave it as it is," Cr Gardner said.
Mayor Keith Parkes agreed he'd like the meeting to be moved to 5:30pm, but was against a Tuesday meeting.
"The community knows the meetings are held on Monday and they have been forever," Mayor Parkes said.
The motion for 5:30pm council meeting starts was carried and the meetings will still remain on every third Monday of the month.
There were several important committees and panels councillors needed to assign themselves to with some of them going to secret ballot and others easily voted in.
The Audit Committee was established with Cr Peter Oliver and Cr Sue Miller nominating themselves for the two available positions.
Cr Garnder said it's a very important position to hold as councillors rely on the committee and they should be paid the Independent Chair of $1,400 per meeting, plus travel and the Independent Member at $500 per meeting.
"They are going to guide my decision when I come to make a decision on our finances and other issues around council. I would pay them what they need. It's an expertise that I will require," Cr Gardener said.
The motion was carried.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Performance Management Panel saw Cr Craig Maidment, Cr Gardner, Cr Oliver, and DM Coomans nominate themselves for the panel.
Three people needed to be voted in and Cr Maidment, Gardner and Oliver were elected through secret ballot.
The Fleurieu Regional Assessment Panel saw Cr Maidment and DM Coomans nominate themselves for the sole position. DM Coomans was successful in the vote with seven votes.
The Fleurieu Regional Aquatic Centre Authority Board and Audit Committee saw Cr Gardner and Cr Lou Nicholson nominate themselves and carried.
The Southern Communities Transport Scheme Advisory Committee saw Cr Nicholson nominate herself and Cr Garnder nominate as proxy which was carried.
The Cemeteries Advisory Committee needed one member from each ward and saw Cr Michael Scott (West) and Gardner (South) nominate themselves. North Ward saw Cr Maidment nominated.
The Heritage Advisory Committee will see Cr Maidment and Cr Gardner return to the committee.
The Ratalang and Basham Beach and Horseshoe Bay Advisory Committee will consist of Cr Nicholson and Cr Scott. DM Coomans did nominate, but declined after presentations.
Cr Livingstone nominated herself for the South Australian Wooden Boat Festival Committee and with Cr Oliver also nominating it went to a secret ballot. Cr Livingstone received eight votes to two making her the elected committee member.
The Australia Day Awards Committee saw North Wards Cr Maidment nominated after a hot potato vote with Cr Christie Thornton and Cr Miller both declining the role.
South Wards Cr Oliver nominated Cr Livingstone which she accepted. Cr Scott nominated himself for the West Ward. Carried unanimously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.