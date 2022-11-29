The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Alexandrina Council hold their first meeting after local elections

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 29 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Alexandrina Council meeting after the local elections has seen a deputy mayor voted in by councillors and several important committee roles filled. Picture, Matt Welch.

Alexandrina Council have welcomed newly elected councillors and at the first meeting back since elections and have seen appointments of several members to boards and committees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.