Working mum Janey Fowler, 35, is like most other working mothers across the Fleurieu - run off her feet.
She makes the most of the morning calm, thanks to her youngest daughter, one-year-old Anna's nap, to give me a tour of her newly renovated photography studio with it's glorious light and it's north-facing window.
"I'd always known light is so important in photography, which makes this space so perfect for what I do," she said.
Janey bought her first camera in early 2022.
"In the beginning, I actually practiced capturing birds along Nangawooka Botanic Garden with fellow photographer Ange," she said.
Janey explained that if you can capture fast-moving birds, kids are easy.
Since then her business, Koa Photography has shot to success across the Fleurieu Peninsula - she has over 100 bookings for Christmas, a steady stream of new clients, both business and private, multiple publications under her belt and she has also recently captured imagery for several district councils as well.
"I've also recently had the opportunity to do a shoot on Kangaroo Island for Island Beehive, where I learned about native flora and how different flora species produce different honeys and how growth is impacted by the recent bushfires," she said.
Janey's photography is raw and simple. She would much rather capture moments and memories than photographs and she makes the most of the beautiful light and diversity across the Peninsula.
"I grew up on Jagger Road, I know this area so well and I understand what areas make for good photos at different times of day," she said.
When asked what she thinks of the job - Janey smiles.
"I can't imagine doing anything else."
To chase her passion for photography, Janey left a well-paid, stable career of 10 years in nutrition and dietetics.
"I was in-between placements back in 2012, when I met Graham, my partner," she said.
"I did my final placement in some remote Aboriginal communities northwest of Alice Springs and it was so rewarding, I loved it, but it was also very confronting at times.
"In that time, I learned how much I love to work with children and with families.
"Now that I have my own children, I realise how important time is - I love working from home, I love the flexibility it gives me, I love that I can spend time with my kids and watch them grow."
The majority of Janey's clients in her previous role were veterans and in aged care or at-home care.
"Much of my work involved telling people how to live - writing care plans or giving them weight-loss strategies," she said.
"In my current role, I love that I can celebrate people more, celebrate the joy in life.
"I work to make people feel comfortable and confident."
Janey explained that she often noticed other mums look flustered or lacked confidence when they came in for a shoot.
"I love to create a space that builds confidence for mum's and where families can sit and enjoy each other, smile, laugh, remember what's important amongst all the busyness of life," she said.
One thing that make's Koa Photography unique, is that Janey has props and clothes for clients to use when taking photographs.
"I stock all Australian-made clothing from newborn to maternity-friendly clothing, children's and baby clothes. I love supporting small business," she said.
I'm a mum, I know what kids are like, so I tell my clients not to worry about their kids running around and getting muddy - I can always throw the clothes in the wash!"
