Town Crier will continue to laud Victor Harbor

By Sharon Hansen
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 10:30am
Victor Harbor honorary town crier Mike Willett has been endorsed by the City of Victor Harbor for another two years. Photo by Matt Welch.

Welcoming visitors and lauding Victor Harbor to the nation and the world, Mike Willett will continue his tenure as the town crier for at least another two years.

SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

