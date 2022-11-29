Town Crier will continue to laud Victor Harbor

Welcoming visitors and lauding Victor Harbor to the nation and the world, Mike Willett will continue his tenure as the town crier for at least another two years.
The honorary position was officially endorsed by the City of Victor Harbor at a meeting held on Monday, November 28, with Mr Willett given a two-year period which is set to conclude on December 9, 2024.
The council also declared there be a maximum amount for out-of-pocket expenses in which Mr Willett could claim, which would not exceed $1000.
Councillor Carol Schofield supported the recommendation of Mr Willett continuing as town crier and praised his dedication.
"The amount of work Mr Willett does around the town in promoting us is incredible really," she said.
"I mean $1000 for the work that he does to promote us is minor.
"And, you only have to be down around the foreshore or in the main street to see how people react to his presence and the amount of photos and that that are taken of him."
Councillor Carlos Quaremba thanked Mr Willett for his service.
"I think its a very important asset to have this gentleman do what he does," he said.
"It's just as much a part of our history as the Cockle Train, the Horse-Drawn Tram and the Granite Island Causeway."
