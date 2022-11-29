Celebrating the re-opening of Ocean Street and Albert Place, Victor Harbor is set to welcome the upgrades with the town's biggest street party in its history.
This Friday, Victor Harbor will transform into an exciting, free entertainment filled celebration on Main Street.
With roving performers, live music, classic vehicle displays, market stalls, cafes, restaurants and shops the Victor Harbor Street Party will be the place to be to bring in the weekend.
Over the past few years, significant upgrades have taken place in Victor Harbor's town centre to revitalise and connect key destinations within this much-loved coastal hub.
The big attraction will be a bodybuilder pulling the Horse Tram across the Causeway which will get the crowd cheering.
Share in the excitement of Victor Harbor's transformation with free entertainment and celebrations throughout the evening.
The Victor Harbor Street Party at Mainstreet Precinct will take place on Friday, December 2 2022 from 4pm - 8pm. This is a free event.
