Lakes, towns near Goolwa get 'good news' on flood front

Murray River flooding was unlikely to significantly impact Lakes Albert and Alexandrina or the surrounding towns, a meeting in Goolwa has been told.
Hundreds of Goolwa locals turned up to a community meeting at the weekend concerned about likely impacts after towns interstate were left reeling from near-record flooding.
Many locals were turned away once capacity was met at Centenary Hall, with a second session held later in the day to meet demand.
SES operations incident controller, Leanne Schimdt told the meeting that the river levels were the highest since the 1970s but there was "good news".
"I can say this right up front, that the flows are not expected to have significant impacts on the levels of Lake Albert or Lake Alexandrina, and surrounding townships," she said.
"In terms of the current flow at the South Australia/Victoria Border, it is currently 131 giga litres a day. That is expected to peak over 175 giga litres in early December, with the potential for a second peak at 185 giga litres,
"That is the highest we have seen from the 1970s."
The Goolwa community was told that the most significant impacts would likely be limited to the Riverland, where most of the resources had been placed.
The mid-Murray area would be affected to a lesser extent, where levees have been built in effort to save some townships.
Residents who were at the Goolwa meeting were urged not to compare this flood event to 1974 as infrastructure along the river had changed since and flooding patterns were expected to be different.
People were urged to check SA.gov.au for continually updating information about the River Murray as their "single point of truth".
"Basically all the agencies that are involved, whether to do with traffic management, or river flows, or where you can get sandbags. All of that is there," Ms Schimdt said.
Vicky Hann, a community engagement officer from the Country Fire Service (CFS) was the meetings' facilitator and apologised to those who had been turned away.
"We have a full house, there were about 300 people who weren't able to come inside today," she said.
Those who missed out on the meeting were told to attend a later session, held the same day or to watch live on the SES Facebook page.
