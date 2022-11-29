District of Yankalilla Council announce new deputy mayor

A new deputy mayor has been announced at the inaugural District of Yankalilla Council meeting after local elections.
Mayor Darryl Houston was nominated at the Thursday, November 24 special meeting and at the Tuesday, November 29 normal meeting, through a secret ballot a new councillor has been announced as the new deputy mayor.
Councillor Bill Verway nominated Cr Davina Quirke for the deputy mayor role in which she accepted.
Cr Wayne Gibbs nominated Cr Tim Moffat and accepted. Cr Simon Rothwell nominated Cr Glen Rowlands.
Cr Quirke withdrew before presentations saying she thought council needed a fresh start.
Cr Moffat said his background with law and sitting on boards would make him a great candidate for the role.
Cr Rowlands said his portfolio wasn't about experiences, but about his experience within the community.
Tim Moffat was elected as new deputy mayor with the first past the post voting system.
Community member Cheryl Lush also moved a deputation at the meeting that filming and photography of council meetings would be deemed okay in council chambers.
"I made it very obvious that I was filming at the special meeting held last week," Ms Lush said.
"I've posted videos on local forums so that people who can't attend can view them. I am not here to intimidate anyone."
The deputation was carried unanimously.
Panel and Committee board nominations
Audit Committee Establishment and Membership
CEO Performance and Remuneration Review Establishment and Membership
Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FRWA) Board
Fleurieu Regional Assessment Panel (FRAP) Membership
Fleurieu Regional Community Services Advisory Committee (FRSAC)
Australia Day 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards Selection
Council went into confidence and will let The Times know on Wednesday, November 30 the results of this.
Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Cunningham also made note that council is aware of the graffiti on the main entrance sign entering Yankalilla and is working on its removal.
