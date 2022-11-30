New channel markers to improve Bluff boat ramp safety

Work began on the installation of new markers along the channel leading from the Bluff boat ramp earlier this week.
Twelve markers will replace existing guides after they have endured ongoing damage from the ocean and weather.
it is expected that the works, which commenced on Monday, November 28, will take up to three weeks to complete, in time for the Christmas and school holiday periods.
The boat ramp will still be accessible as work continues to be done but there is expected to be some delays for users.
The council has asked users to plan ahead and allow extra time when using the boat ramp and channel.
A barge is being utilised by a specialist maritime contractor to replace the current markers and will need to have access to the boat ramp and southern boat ramp lane to help complete the works.
A safety vessel will be placed in attendance to guide boats around the works area, if and when it is needed.
The works, which has been supported by funding from Primary Industries and Regional Development, is designed to provide a safer environment for boaters and reduce long-term maintenance costs for the council.
Users can check live boat ramp conditions by viewing the livecam at https://www.victor.sa.gov.au/community-information/sport-and-recreation/boat-ramps/boat-ramp-camera, with views refreshed every second.
For more information contact the Victor Harbor council at 8551 0500 or localgov@victor.sa.gov.au.
