There's so much to photograph in Victor Harbor. Beaches, bluffs, architecture, people.
On a recent walk along the Heysen Trail there was also brooding clouds and rainbows.
The area is a beauty - rolling green hills, horizons that stretch out over the sea, fun festivals and parks.
Our people are interesting, our sports exciting and our food delicious.
Take a walk and you're find wild flowers, wildlife and wild vistas.
There's endless scope to take a great pictures.
It deserves to be celebrated.
So we're giving you the chance to win a $50 prize each week in our new photographic competition - Harbor Views.
Show us why you love the region. There are no limits on what you can shoot, but it has to be of the Victor Harbor area.
There's plenty of places to choose from with sea one side and hills inlands. Ancient trees, bubbling brooks, beach volleyball.
The people you love, your friends, the action of a sporting game or the beauty of a sunset.
Take your camera - whether is be in a phone or an SLR - and explore your own backyard. Summer is here, Christmas and New Year are around the so corner so there's time.
Go wild.
