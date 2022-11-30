The Times

Once-only move for Goolwa's wooden boat festival

December 1 2022 - 8:00am
Alexandrina Cove is the new location for the South Australian Wooden Boat Festival in 2023. Picture supplied.

A new location has been decided upon for next year's South Australian Wooden Boat Festival, giving a fresh look to one of Goolwa's most iconic events.

