Once-only move for Goolwa's wooden boat festival

A new location has been decided upon for next year's South Australian Wooden Boat Festival, giving a fresh look to one of Goolwa's most iconic events.
The decision to relocate the event to Hindmarsh Island was made by the festival committee due to the ongoing Goolwa Wharf Precinct works which will continue into 2023.
The two-day festival, scheduled for April next year, will be hosted by Coorong Quays at the Alexandrina Cove Lifestyle Village.
Wooden boats from around the Fleurieu and beyond will be on show at the marina along with numerous activities.
The new location will also provide space and protection for boats and the community against the uncertainty of the Murray River flows during the expected summer flooding events.
Business Alexandrina has been engaging with local businesses and Fleurieu Food to provide participants and visitors with the best the region has to offer, which will include food and wine experiences.
Promotion of the festival will begin this month at the new location of Alexandrina Cove as well as the showing of a short film recorded during the slipping and maintenance of the PS Oscar W.
The festival is supported by the SA Tourism Commission, Alexandrina Cove and Alexandrina Council and the success of the SAWBF in 2023 plays an integral part of Council's Wooden Boat Strategy.
The South Australian Wooden Boat Festival is expected to return to the Goolwa Wharf Precinct location for the 2025 event when the revitalisation project is complete.
For more information visit https://www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/
