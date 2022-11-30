It was another big week of lawn bowls action at Encounter Bay Bowling Club.
The weather was not kind to the SCR1000 this past Tuesday. First game was played successfully, but then the rain started so results were taken from that game.
The day was sponsored by South Coast Realty, Victor Tyrepower and Victor Carpet Court. Teams from Victor Harbor, Pt Elliott, Yankallila, Myponga and Goolwa.
The winners of Div 1 were Close Encounters on 28 plus 9.
Second was Bob's Bozos on 28 plus 8. Third Team Victor 2 on 27 plus10.
Div 2 winners were the Chalkies on 29 plus 19.
Equal second were BRCK and South Coasters on 26 plus 3.
Men's Monthly Triples were played in Sunshine!
Sponsor was Dr Edwards Dental and the winners of the day were John Harrigan, Norman Pearl and Wayne Harman on 56 plus 13.
Second was Frank Bayley, Bruce Williams and Damien Bourne on 54 plus 4.
An enjoyable Wednesday night at EBBC Night Owls was competitive, no more so than our clash of the titans in Division 3.
Two points separated Great Bowls of Fire and Patriots for top of the ladder.
Two good sides, however it was the Patriots that applied an early stranglehold and ran away with the spoils 30 +16.
The Red Club Boyz Played well to become 'rink of the week' gaining an impressive 33pts.
Jeff and Hi Six put together some high scoring ends to achieve their third win of the season over the Beach Walkers and 29pts. The Wine Deck received a forfeit.
In Div 1 Window Wizzards took nine ends out of the Mulligans, however the latter recorded two excellent ends and managed to run out victorious 26 +1.
Early league leaders A Night on the Green had an issue with Irritable Bowls Syndrome which wouldn't clear up, however following application they prevailed in a very tight game.
Scotch on the Rocks and Bay City Bowlers were also in the winners circle with 31pts and 29pts respectively.
Owlpaca's leaders of division 2, scored very well in the early stages of their game to emerge as winners and gain 30pts.
Triple S also bowled well to secure 30pts. Both Moonlighters and Top Dogs gained 28pts in tight tussles with their opposition.
Pacific Cruisers won over 3 plus 1 in a well matched encounter. The 3 Gens had a very good win 31 +16.
Both The MPs and Newbies received forfeits but took part in an even and enjoyable scratch match.
Rink of the week Red Club Boyz
Thursday Social Bowls: Bay 3s sponsored today by South Coast Sand and Civil.
Winners Peter Pibworth, David Furner & David Furner with 31+11.
Second Roger Hutchinson, Bob Alsop & Mike Everett with 30+5.
Thursday Ladies Pennant Results.
Next week can only be better!
Congratulations to the Championship Men's 4's: Leo Staak, Barry Hamilton, Jan Bakker and Barrey Niven.
Commiserations to Des Parsons, Greg Davis, Clint Doney and Tom Gibbs runners up.
Saturday Open Pennants Results
Div 1 lost to McLaren Vale 51-75. Currently they are 7th on the ladder
Div 2 Blue had a good win over Pt Elliot 84-51 gaining 12 pts. They are top of their ladder
Div 2 Gold was defeated by Victor Harbor White 66-69 in a hard fought game. They gained 2 pts and are eighth.
Div 4 Blue lost to Goolwa 54-57 in another close finish gaining two points They are second on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold lost to Langhorne Creek 43-66 gaining one point as one rink drew!
They are seventh. Div 6 results N/A.
