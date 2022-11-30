It's our birthday, and here's our gift to you!

The Victor Harbor Times is 110 - and we're celebrating, with the gifts for you.
To mark the big year we've given ourselves a print makeover, with a new look and a new cover price - $1 for the summer.
It's our way of saying thanks ... and lending a helping hand in these tough times. We know that every little bit counts. So we're making it easier to get the news, views and pictures that matter to Victor Harbor.
We're also giving you the chance to win one of five $500 Drakes Supermarket vouchers - our way of helping to make your Christmas a little merrier.
You will have more chances to win in the coming months.
For more than a century we've been part of your family, marking births, deaths and marriages and major events that have shaped the city. And we will continue to be with you into the future - both in print and online.
