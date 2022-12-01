Since commencing in 2013 on the east coast of Australia, Boomerang Bags' vision of a plastic-free world has expanded to nearly 1100 communities worldwide.
In Victor Harbor and across the Fleurieu Peninsula, local woman Barb Francis has coordinated a branch of Boomerang Bags for almost four years and since then, she has seen a boom in interest for the bags.
"I'd always been very conscious about recycling and the environment, so I planned to get more involved with Boomerang Bangs once I retired," she said.
Over 5200 bags and many thousands of mini produce bags have been sewn by 30 local volunteers using thousands of metres of donated fabrics from businesses across the Fleurieu.
"We use 100 per cent recycled quilt and dress fabrics, as well as flannel and we use good quality thread so that the bags are strong," Barb said.
Of their success, Barb is humble, but there is no doubt that Boomerang Bags have indeed boomed since their introduction to the Fleurieu.
The combination of the affordability of the bags, being a gold coin donation and the increasing respect the public have for environmentally-friendly movements such as these, Barb said, make people more likely to donate over and above to the cause.
"Recently, we sent $2000 worth of profits to a charity called Days for Girls. They make reusable, washable sanitary wear for young girls in developing countries who don't have access to disposable sanitary wear and would otherwise not be able to go to school or work," she said.
Boomerang Bags have no doubt also boomed in popularity due to the 10c plastic bag policy rolled out in South Australia in 2009 and the subsequent efforts by the State Government to reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfill.
"These policies are small changes and show it isn't that difficult to get into the habit of consuming less plastic, for me it's just second nature," Barb said.
"I think in South Australia, we're ahead of a lot of the states, but there's still a lot of plastic bags being used out there. Some of the bigger stores, like Coles and Woolworths, have introduced 15-20c paper bags, so we're slowly getting there. One day, I won't have to make boomerang bags. That's my dream."
Boomerang Bags come in three different sizes, Barb explains - the standard commercial grocery bag, a large grocery bag and small drawstring produce bags, for your fruit and veggies.
Boomerang Bags can be purchased across the Fleurieu at Raw Whole Foods, Tudor Home and Hardware, Toy World and grocery shops in Port Elliot and Goolwa.
Barb can also be contacted on Facebook at Boomerang Bags Victor Harbor, for those looking to volunteer, donate fabrics and/or stock the bags.
