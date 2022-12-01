The Times

The 10c plastic bag policy has made South Australians more aware of plastic waste than ever

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barb Francis with a Boomerang Bag stand at Raw Whole Foods in Victor Harbor. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Since commencing in 2013 on the east coast of Australia, Boomerang Bags' vision of a plastic-free world has expanded to nearly 1100 communities worldwide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.