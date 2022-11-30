At the National Trust Museum you can discover much of Victor Harbor's history through the volumes of the Times. Discover amazing historical events including when the first plane was chartered to the town, the revival of the horse drawn tram, and how the town has become a tourism hub.
The Victor Harbor Branch of the National Trust was formed in the 1980s and started its meetings in the old Customs House.
Later a new building was added which included the Gift Shop and the Discovery Centre with galleries depicting the history of Victor Harbor from the First Nations people through to it becoming the tourist destination for Adelaide's high society to spend their summer months.
Now as before the Victor Harbor Branch, staffed by volunteers, still strives to preserve, conserve, and inform the local community and visitors to the area of Victor's historical and cultural heritage.
A part of that role is done in storing copies of the Victor Harbor Times newspapers for people to research or just enjoy reading about past events.
Originally The Times was known as the Victor Harbor Times and Encounter Bay and Lower Murray Pilot and it has been reporting on local events and news in and around Victor Harbor since its first edition which was published in 1912.
Important historical events it has covered over its 100 years of service to the community include events such as:
These are just a sample of the events that The Times has recorded in the copies of its many newspapers.
If you would like to read about these and many more articles, then you are welcome to visit us at 1 Flinders Parade and check out our collection of The Times newspapers.
On behalf of the Victor Harbor National Trust, I would like to congratulate The Times on a remarkable achievement in reporting and for being an integral part of recording Victor Harbor's history.
