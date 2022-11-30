The Times

National Trust celebrates 110 years of the Victor Harbor Times

By Deb Bridge
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:59am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Trust, long the keepers of the town's history, has written for The Times on events such as the regattas in the early years of the town. Picture from National Trust

At the National Trust Museum you can discover much of Victor Harbor's history through the volumes of the Times. Discover amazing historical events including when the first plane was chartered to the town, the revival of the horse drawn tram, and how the town has become a tourism hub.

The Victor Harbor Branch of the National Trust was formed in the 1980s and started its meetings in the old Customs House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.