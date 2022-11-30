1917 -The establishment of the Soldiers' Memorial Gardens on Flinders Parade

1920 - Captain Harry Butler piloting the first plane to Victor Harbor

1921 - The official name change from Port Victor to Victor Harbor

1926 - The new railway station is built

1928 - The sealing of the Adelaide Road

1936 - The State Centenary celebrations including the Centenary Grand Prix the first in SA, and held in Victor Harbor

1941 - AMSCOL Dairy built their factory on Adelaide Road, now the Lutheran Centre

1975 - The Corporation of Victor Harbor and the District Council of Encounter Bay amalgamation to form the District Council of Victor Harbor

1986 - 150 years celebration of South Australia's establishment and the revival of the horse drawn tram to Granite Island

1986 - Victor Harbor National Trust granted use of the Custom House