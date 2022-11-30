Standing there one can picture the meeting 110 years ago, which gave to the Bay its name of Encounter Bay, and then think of later when the hardy whalers sent up the signals to each other "A whale in sight." A few giant bones, relics of the old whaling station may still be seen at the Bay, and a pot or two-probably used for boiling blubber. I am sorry not to see more evidences of these early times. In years to come there will be a great looking for early land- marks. Let us hope they will not all be lost. The old mill where I understand the first corn was ground for the early settlers, surely is worthy of preservation.

