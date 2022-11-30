The following excerpt was published in The Victor Harbor Times for their inaugural edition on August 23, 1912, by "a visitor." Titled 'As Others See Us: Impressions of Victor Harbor'.
Victor Harbor is an ideal place for a holiday especially for a winter holiday. There are so many beauty spots in and around, spots that in their variety may be chosen to suit any mood. The rocks with the dashing waves and ever glorious spray, the beach with its prancing "white horses," the jetty, the River Hindmarsh winding like a beautiful silver ribbon through the dark tresses of scrubland, the glorious drives and the beautiful setting of Australian bush which surrounds the place, these are a few of the beauties which Victor Harbor offers to those who enter her hospitable doors.
We are but a young nation and it is well for us sometimes to think of the past (the past which will increase in value as it recedes into the distance of years). Victor Harbor has its old stories. Who has not stood on that wonderful headland "The Bluff" and, while marvelling at the beauty of land and sea, has thought of those great men who first came and to whom we owe so much.
Standing there one can picture the meeting 110 years ago, which gave to the Bay its name of Encounter Bay, and then think of later when the hardy whalers sent up the signals to each other "A whale in sight." A few giant bones, relics of the old whaling station may still be seen at the Bay, and a pot or two-probably used for boiling blubber. I am sorry not to see more evidences of these early times. In years to come there will be a great looking for early land- marks. Let us hope they will not all be lost. The old mill where I understand the first corn was ground for the early settlers, surely is worthy of preservation.
One of the sad sights (fortunately there are few here) is the old Encounter Bay Cemetery - fallen into neglect and ruin-the graves of those who laid the foundations upon which we build. Let us hope that memories of them at least remain green. I thoroughly enjoyed a chat with "old Charlotte" who remembers the time when the Police Station was the only building here. She proudly showed me a wee picaninny, such a little dear. Charlotte is a familiar figure followed by her two little dogs Moogadie and Mokamunk, Moogadie being the native name for the River Inman upon whose bank she lives.
The drive up the valley of this river is one to be remembered, the pretty river flowing in and out among the gum trees, the cheery driver with his "appropriate remarks," the occasional laugh of a kookaburra or the gurgle of a magpie, and at the end of the drive the delicious afternoon tea, all help to make it so.
Victor Harbor has many minor attractions- the wishing plank, the rocking stone, the swings, the dogs on the beach ever ready at the sight of a stick to take a plunge and delight the children, but above all one is conscious of the presence of Mother Nature in her most beautiful garb and of the joy she gives her children, for:
"Nature never did betray
The heart that loved her; 'tis her privilege
Through all the years of this our life, to lead
From joy to joy."
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
