"Our fallen heroes": Tomorrow at the Soldiers' Memorial Gardens trees are to be planted to perpetuate the memories of four of our young men who gave their bright and promising lives for the cause of freedom. Already six lives are represented by the trees planted, and we will do well to keep their names frequently before us. They are Lieutenant M M Cudmore, Driver Keith Jarvis, Privates J McBruce, P R Cameron, H H Taylor and L A Swain.