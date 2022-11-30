An esplanade and spreading lawns have transformed portion of the foreshore, the balance of which is to be treated in accordance with a scheme to be evolved by the Government Town Planner. It is superfluous to enlarge the manifold attractions of Victor Harbor - the incomparable rocks and breakers of Granite Island - the diversity of scenery and amusement - admirable recreation facilities - tennis, gold, fishing, shooting, bowls, croquet, and every form of outdoor sport - the moto runs and pleasant walks - the excellence of accommodation at hotel and boarding house - the public institutions and prosperous and well-stocked business houses - and last, but not least, the health-restoring qualities of the mild and salubrious climate - all are too well-known to require further eulogy.

