It's worth noting that the Victor Harbor Times has consistently documented the developments of the City of Victor Harbor, and the importance that the town has to the entire region.
The following excerpt was published in the Victor Harbor Times on Friday, March 29, 1929, titled "Victor Harbor: Its Past, Present and Future."
The very name "Victor Harbor," or "Port Victor" (to revert to previous nomenclature), conjures up in the mind's eye visions of those intrepid pioneers of early days - of whaling stations and the stirring adventures so graphically narrated in that classic contribution to South Australian literature, Paving the Way" - of the historic meeting of Matthew Flinders and the Frenchman Baudin, commemorated by the tablet on the bold headland of The Bluff - of aboriginal encampments, and other interesting features.
Today, after the passage of a comparatively few short years, we see this one-time isolated "outpost of Empire" developed into one of the leading holiday resorts of our fair Commonwealth. And now, thanks to the progressive policy and able administration of the members of the corporation, and to the energy and enthusiasm of Mr. Warland, the respected town clerk, Victor Harbor has entered into a new era of active development which can only be described as phenomenal.
Never in all its history has Victor Harbor witnessed such rapid progress as its gas during the last two years. In that period new buildings have been erected to a value of £53,000 (quite apart from several now in course of erection), included among which are numerous beautiful summer residences recently erected by leading architects for well-known Adelaide people.
Striking improvements have been effected in the town, and the Soldiers' Memorial Garden presents a vista of floral beauty that would do credit to any city in the world - in fact, one cannot say too much in praise of the willing workers responsible for the upkeep of this treasure ground of sacred memories, and no visitor to Victor Harbor should pass unheeded the mute appeal of the subscription box for a contribution, no matter how small, towards maintenance of this restful sanctuary.
An esplanade and spreading lawns have transformed portion of the foreshore, the balance of which is to be treated in accordance with a scheme to be evolved by the Government Town Planner. It is superfluous to enlarge the manifold attractions of Victor Harbor - the incomparable rocks and breakers of Granite Island - the diversity of scenery and amusement - admirable recreation facilities - tennis, gold, fishing, shooting, bowls, croquet, and every form of outdoor sport - the moto runs and pleasant walks - the excellence of accommodation at hotel and boarding house - the public institutions and prosperous and well-stocked business houses - and last, but not least, the health-restoring qualities of the mild and salubrious climate - all are too well-known to require further eulogy.
It is important, however, that we should realise the great future possibilities of the southern coastline, not only for its unusual beauty and attractiveness, but for its great potentialities. Those who have studied the question realise the great future of this district, particularly in relation to the River Murray.
