Read all about the news in the 1930s

"BITTER PENSIONERS": As predicted in these columns, the Lyons pensions slash is providing a very unpopular thing... It is as if the community said to them, Well, we are too ashamed to let you starve to death in the gutter, but we will give you only just enough to keep body and soul together; hurry up and die, and get off our hands.



"USEFUL RECIPES - APPLE SPONGE": Take 3 large cooking apples, peel, slice, and stew them, and put in the bottom of a piedish with enough juice to cover them. Sweeten to taste, and cover with the following mixture: Beat 2 tablespoons of butter and 3 tablespoons of sugar to a cream, add one egg, half a cup of milk, stir in four tablespoons of S.R flour. Bake for 20 minutes and serve hot or cold with boiled custard.



"POLICE COURT": Leslie Kenneth McCord appeared before Mr. D. H. Griffin J.P. on a charge of having made unnecessary noise while riding a motorcycle in Ocean Street, Victor Harbor M. C. Dodd prosecuted. Defendant pleaded guilty and was fined 5/ with £1 costs. This was the first charge under the new act, and the police are to be congratulated on taking action against this all too prevalent nuisance, and it is hoped this will be a warning to others.



"COLLAPSE OF GERMAN LIBERALISM": 'Germany has had 14 years of Liberalism and has rejected it,' writes Harrison Brown in an article on 'The Collapse of Liberalism in Germany' in the 'Contemporary Review' for November.



"NATURE'S BARRIER AGAINST THE SEA": Nature has provided Great Britain with a new king of bulwark, a grass known to botanists as Spartini Townsendii. With its aid it is hoped to reclaim large tracts of land which have been filched by the sea.



"ESPOUSAL SOUGHT": Every true citizen of the British Empire desired to avoid the present conflict and its tragic waste of lives and of money. Australia, although at war, is once again fortunate, as circumstances indicate that attempted invasion of the Commonwealth is unlikely.



"FINDING OUR FEET": Australians shine more brightly in the great crises of life than in the comparative dullness of domesticity. The present European conflict immediately stirred them to aid the parent country and to place themselves in a position to defend their own land. The first means that greater primary production will be necessary; and the second that a vast augmentation of our factory output must occur.



"WORLD RECORD TO AUSTRALIAN LADY CYCLIST": A 5.55pm on Monday, September 11th, Miss Joyce Barry, a young Sydney lady cyclist, completed a seven days' ride and covered 1,107 miles, thus establishing a world's record for women.



"UNCENSORED WAR FILM": Film record of the A.I.F. in action, entitled "We of the A.I.F.," will be exhibited at Ozone Theatre on Monday next, 9th October, by arrangement with the board of management of the Australian War Memorial. The release of the film, which has been compiled from uncensored war films in the national archives, was announced on August 25th by the Prime Minister, Mr. Menzies.

