The Times
Home/Celebrating 110 years

Celebrating the 110 Year anniversary of the Victor Harbor Times.

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:13am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Read all about the news in the 1930s
Victor Harbor Jetty Tram, circa 1935. Picture by State Library of SA.
Read all about the news in the 1930s

These are excerpts from news stories which were printed throughout the 1930s. Like any decade, there are a variety of topics, with some still relevant to the news of today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.