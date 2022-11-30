Upon visiting Victor Harbor, it's nearly impossible to tour the town without noticing the mighty Norfolk Island Pines on Flinders Parade. Each tree commemorates those who died in service or were killed in action during World War I.
Since that time, it now honours the local sacrifices from other international conflicts such as World War II and the Vietnam War.
There are 22 pines in total, to commemorate the 21 servicemen who died, and one to honour the Unknown Soldier. The space also features the marble Cross of Sacrifice, with the inscription of "Lest We Forget."
Within the space there is also the Long Tan Cross, a replica of that seen in Vietnam, which commemorates those from the Battle of Long Tan.
The gardens are a beautiful and serene location to sit, relax, and reflect.
The following is an excerpt from the Victor Harbor Times on April 20, 1917.
It has been decided to establish gardens on Flinders Parade where the trees are planted to our dead heroes. When completed the locality should bear a vastly improved appearance which will convey to all that the residents of Victor Harbor honor the memories of the brave young men from our midst who have fallen in the war. The whole scheme is to be completed by voluntary labor, and already working bees, etc, are busy.
The sawn posts for the enclosure are being given as follows - 30 by the Zinc Corporation Coy and 30 by the manager and mill hands. The carting of posts is to be undertaken by Mr. Jas Malthouse. The most of the excavations are completed, and the soil for the gardens carted and refilled in the trenches. The footpaths are to be of Goolwa marl.
In honour of those that have fallen:
