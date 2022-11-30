One of the most global reaching events in our world history, there weren't many people left unscathed from World War II. Though many locals in Victor Harbor were effected by war, life continued back home as the war raged on in Europe.
Jobs were created when the Police Station and Courthouse on 22 Torrens Street was constructed. A red brick building, it was designed in the Art Moderne style, and was officially opened in November of 1941.
As well as infrastructure, there were also social developments with the establishment of the Rotary Club in August of 1947. In September of 2022, the Rotary Club celebrated 75 years. They have remained consistently active within their community, providing financial donations, as well as thousands of volunteer hours.
The following are examples of news stories printed throughout the 1940s. Despite war being a consistent topic of interest regarding international and domestic developments, there were other news stories which graced the Victor Harbor Times as well.
SEPTEMBER 6 1940
OCTOBER 10 1941
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
