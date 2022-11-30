"Opening of Morris Gates": At the official opening of the 1941-42 bowling season at Victor Harbour tomorrow afternoon, opportunity will also be taken of declaring open the new gates erected at the entrance to the greens by the bowlers of the State in honour of Mr. E. H Morris.

"Local boy in football final": Congratulations to Doug Tugwell in being selected to play for Norwood in the final Leage football match at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday last, when Norwood defeated Sturt. Tugwell, who is the younger son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Tugwell, of Victor Harbour, played for Victor Harbour for several seasons. He has now joined the Royal Australian Navy.

"New Zealand Calling": Victor Harbour's popularity as a holiday resort is known far and wide. A well-known land and estate agent last week received a telephone call from a man in New Zealand who desires to rent a furnished house for six weeks from Christmas.

"Help the Atlantic battle": Gossip about ship's may help to guide an enemy torpedo or a stick of bombs to a British target. Ships mean victory, and those who hear rumours about movements of shipping can help to win the war by keeping such rumours to themselves.

"Britain is planting": While all over England trees are being felled to provide timber, a drive is being made to ensure that this loss of trees shall be only temporary. As fast as the trees are being taken down, others are being planted in their place. So more and more men enter forestry.