"Seasonal Greeting": To wish the people of Victor Harbour and District a Happy Christmas and that 1956 will be one of Health, Peace and Prosperity. W.W. and Mrs. Jenkins. Mayor and Mayoress.

"Duties of drivers and owners of motor vehicles": Now that the holiday period is with us it behoves all motorists to be careful as to their manner of driving and considerate to other road users. The cause of most road accidents is excessive speed and excessive speed does not necessarily mean only terrifically high speeds.

"News from Port Elliot: C.W.A Christmas Party": The president (Mrs. C. P. Falk) presided at the annual Christmas meeting of the local branch of the Country Women's Associations. Visitors from Echunga, Meadows, Mount Pleasant and North Adelaide were present, and Mrs. Windle, from Alice Springs, who is in residence at Port Elliot. Parcels were brought for distribution to the... children and were placed under a gaily decorated miniature Christmas tree.

"R.S.L Christmas Tree": A large assembly of R.S.L. members, their wives and families attended the annual Christmas party in the Congregational Church Hall. Each child received a present from Father Christmas who was thanked by Mr. Keith Dodd, president of the sub-branch.

"New Year's Eve festivities": Sponsored by the Victor Harbour Chamber of Commerce, a fancy dress parade and street dancing will be conducted in front of the Central in Ocean Street from 10pm until midnight on Saturday, 31 December (New Year's Eve). Music for dancing will be dispensed by an augmented dance band and the proceedings will be amplified.

"Carols next Sunday night": Sponsored by the Victor Harbour Rotary Club, Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Soldiers' Memorial Gardens Flinders Parade, next Sunday evening at 8.15pm. Music will be provided by the Victor Harbour Citizen's Band and a collection taken up for the local community kindergarten building fund. Programmes will be distributed free of charge and, given fine weather, a record crowd should be present at this popular annual function.