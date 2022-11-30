The silly season is upon us. On the first day of December, we are well and truly in the lead up to Christmas. Whether you spend the day with family and friends to celebrate health, happiness and really great pavlova, or whether it's for religious reasons, it's safe to say that most people are impacted - in some way - by the Christmas spirit.
The following are excerpts of news stories, publishing on December 23, 1955:
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
